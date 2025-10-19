Mario Capasa Launches Tivoli Velvet Couch Collection in Jewel Tones

Living Room Set in Velvet Tivoli Green Velvet Sofa Sectional Tivoli Velvet Couch Collection

The Tivoli Collection by Mario Capasa defines 2026 interiors with jewel-tone velvet sofas, modular couches, and customizable living room sets

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most anticipated release of the season has arrived. Mario Capasa , a furniture brand known for shaping interior design trends through modular design and modern home living, has unveiled the latest evolution of its best-selling collection.The Fall–Winter 2025 expansion reintroduces the collection in high-performance velvet upholstery, available in six new shades — black, blue, green, beige, mocha, and chocolate — reflecting the color forecast shaping next year’s interiors.The Tivoli Sectionals from Mario Capasa have quickly become one of the most talked-about pieces in modern living room furniture. Known for its oversized, marshmallow-like cushions and cubic frame, the Tivoli is a modular couch with a unique anti-sag feature that allows owners to adjust firmness while maintaining shape with refillable cushions.From luxury homes to chic apartments, the Tivoli Cloud Couch has become the benchmark for modern comfort. Its clean lines, deep seating, and signature softness have made it a standout in the world of contemporary design. Celebrated by design editors and adored online, the Tivoli Cloud Couch has become an internet favorite—garnering over 6,000 hashtags and more than 150 million TikTok views.As one of Mario Capasa’s top-rated modular designs, the Tivoli leads a lineup of five Signature Collections that define the brand’s identity— each with its own personality, from sculptural corduroy builds to low-slung pits and quilted, to the viral Feathers Cloud Couch that turn comfort into culture.Across industries, color is defining the new season of design. From fashion to furniture, the fall–winter palette of 2025–2026 has shifted toward richer, more emotive tones—deep greens, mineral blues, and moody, tactile jewel tones in emerald, cobalt, plum, and mocha—tones pulled straight from runway shows, design fairs, and even luxury packaging.Industry data shows a surge in searches for velvet couches and sectional sofas as homeowners move away from disposable design toward pieces that feel grounded and sensory. Psychologists link this shift to “comfort-seeking behavior,” where materials and colors act as emotional anchors in uncertain times. Green velvet suggests restoration, blue supports focus, and deeper tones like mocha and aubergine bring a sense of calm intimacy—it’s therapy in upholstery.Mario Capasa’s Tivoli Velvet Collection answers that demand with tactile depth and mood-driven color—proving that the next era of modern furniture is as much about feeling good as it is about looking good.Recognized across design-forward interiors and editorial spaces, Mario Capasa is where homeowners, stylists, and architects alike turn for interior design ideas and inspiration drawn from real, livable trends. From cloud couches and pit sectionals to corduroy and quilted builds, Mario Capasa unites all iconic sofa archetypes under one roof, each reinterpreted through contemporary design cues that feel both collectible and functional. At its core, the brand operates around a belief that comfort is personal.Every modular build is engineered for life’s evolving spaces: refillable cushions, washable slipcovers, and configurations that shift from an I-shape sofa to a full U-shaped sectional or daybed. This modular freedom fuels a generation of moodboard-worthy interiors that balance warm minimalism with sculptural presence— furniture as both conversation starter and centerpiece.“The truth is, comfort was never meant to be universal. It shifts with the seasons, with our moods, with the way we live. And so should the sofa that defines the heart of your very own home,” says Mario Capasa, Founder and Visionary behind the brand.Beyond furniture, Mario Capasa has become a full ecosystem for design enthusiasts and professionals. Capasa Studio offers AI-generated visualizations for custom furniture concepts. The Trade Program grants member pricing, early product drops, and logistics support for large-scale design projects. Free Interior Design connects users with in-house stylists who deliver personalized room layouts and pairing recommendations, while Project Request supports hospitality and commercial furnishing at scale.For anyone exploring interior design trends—from soft brutalism and Japandi minimalism to space-age lounges and modern apartments— Mario Capasa acts as both curator and creator. Its platform merges retail and editorial culture, positioning every collection as a statement upgrade for modern living spaces and a design investment for those chasing that million-dollar aesthetic.Within this context, Mario Capasa’s Tivoli Velvet Collection bridges two worlds—the editorial and the livable. By pairing durable modular construction with fabrics once associated with exclusivity, the brand transforms the velvet couch into an accessible object of cultural relevance.The new velvet covers turn the Tivoli into something beyond a sofa—a seasonal statement. Each jewel-tone shade captures the mood of 2026 interiors, where color and comfort share equal weight: jewel-tone greens, blues, browns, black, and beige transform a living room staple into a piece that feels personal, expressive, and unmistakably current.Expanding Tivoli’s modular system into a category defined by tactile luxury and cultural timing, the collection arrives exactly when consumers are rediscovering color as a form of comfort.Mario Capasa is a furniture retailer known for its premium collections of modular sofas and living room furniture. Shop the new velvet couch collection at mariocapasa.com

