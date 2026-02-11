Eridan Demonstrates AI-Native Radio Integration with NVIDIA AI Aerial

Eridan develops fully digital 5G radios that combine Ultra-Clean Signal™ quality with unparalleled energy efficiency.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eridan, a U.S.-based developer of fully digital radio technology, today announced the successful integration of its AI-native radio unit with the NVIDIA AI Aerial GPU-based CU/DU platform. This milestone demonstrates that Eridan’s radio is a viable O-RU solution to unlock the full potential of AI-native, GPU-accelerated radio access networks (RAN), laying a critical foundation for Future G and 6G.As telecommunication networks move toward AI-native architecture, the signal quality increasingly defines system performance. Accelerated compute-based CU/DU platforms like NVIDIA AI Aerial support real-time AI signal processing and optimization capabilities that multiply with clean, spectrally efficient radio waves rather than compensate for noisier, less efficient legacy systems.The integration, completed within the NVIDIA Aerial Testbed, demonstrates that Eridan’s fully digital radio that delivers clean, high-quality signals over-the-air can interoperate with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform. This work builds on Eridan’s demonstrated interoperability with CU/DU partners across the ecosystem, including srsRAN, Accelleran, and more, validating its role within Open RAN and private network environments.Eridan’s radio architecture, engineered and built in the USA, delivers industry-leading spectral efficiency than conventional radios. Its performance reduces interference, dramatically increases capacity across a given area, and enables tighter coordination between the radio and baseband layers. This is possible due to Eridan’s Ultra Clean SignalTM Technology, with 1% Error Vector Magnitude (EVM), resulting in an approximate 13dB propagation advantage.Eridan is a member of the AI-RAN Alliance, where NVIDIA is a founding member, and actively contributes to industry efforts advancing AI-native RAN architecture for next-generation wireless systems.“AI-native RAN changes what the radio layer must deliver,” said Omid Tahernia, CEO of Eridan. “Clean, spectrally efficient, and digitally controlled radios allow AI to optimize the network instead of compensating for legacy hardware.”By combining clean signal performance, low power consumption, and full digital control, Eridan is redefining the radio required for scalable AI-native networks and future wireless infrastructure.For more information, visit eridan.io ###About ERIDANEridan builds 5G cellular radios that deliver Ultra-Clean Signal™ performance with significantly less power. Based in Sunnyvale, California, Eridan is Powering Wireless AI with spectral and energy-efficient radio technology that enables carrier-grade performance at a fraction of the energy footprint.

