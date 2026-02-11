Classic Storage Detroit Selects Citizen Storage for Professional Management

Citizen Storage

Citizen Storage grows its third-party platform with its first Detroit property, enhancing operations and customer experience.

We’re excited to enter the Detroit market and bring our service-driven management platform to Classic Storage while preserving the brand customers already trust.” — Peter Spickenagel, President & CEO, Citizen Storage

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizen Storage Management , a Michigan-based self-storage owner and third-party management company , is proud to announce the addition of Classic Storage Detroit to its growing portfolio. This marks the company’s first managed property within the City of Detroit and an important step in its continued regional expansion.Under the new management structure, the facility will retain the Classic Storage brand while benefiting from Citizen Storage’s professional management platform, enhanced customer service standards, and modern operational systems.“Our goal is to preserve what customers already know and trust about Classic Storage while bringing in the tools, systems, and service culture that define the Citizen Storage experience,” said Peter Spickenagel, President & CEO of Citizen Storage Management. “Entering the Detroit market is an exciting milestone for our company, and we’re honored to partner with this ownership group.”What Customers Can Expect:Tenants at Classic Storage Detroit will begin seeing several service and operational improvements, including:Expanded payment options: pay online, by text, email, phone, or in personAutomated phone system for convenient payments and account accessUpdated office and access hours for greater consistencyProfessional on-site management and customer-focused service standardsWhile operations are being upgraded, the facility will continue operating under the Classic Storage Detroit name, ensuring continuity for existing customers.A Strategic Move into DetroitThis marks Citizen Storage Management’s first presence in the City of Detroit, reflecting the company’s strategy to expand its third-party management platform into key urban and growth markets throughout Michigan and the Midwest.Citizen Storage Management currently oversees a portfolio of properties across multiple states, providing institutional-grade operations, revenue management, marketing, and customer service systems for both owned and third-party assets.“We see strong long-term fundamentals in the Detroit market,” added Spickenagel. “This is an important first step, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to grow our presence in the region.”About Citizen Storage Management LLCCitizen Storage Management is a Michigan-based self-storage owner and third-party management company focused on delivering professional operations, data-driven revenue management, and customer-centric service. The firm manages properties across multiple markets and partners with owners to maximize asset performance and long-term value.

Citizen Storage Management Company Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.