Citizen Storage Acquires Grand Blanc Storage, Expands Michigan Footprint

GRAND BLANC, MI, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizen Storage is pleased to announce the acquisition of Grand Blanc Storage , a 42,000 net rentable square foot self-storage facility located at 8006 Holly Road in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The transaction closed on July 1, 2025, and represents a strategic expansion of Citizen Storage’s presence in Southeast Michigan.The facility offers a diverse mix of climate-controlled units, standard drive-up storage, and RV/boat/vehicle parking. It becomes Citizen Storage’s third location in the region, joining existing sites in Fenton.“What excites us about Grand Blanc is the sheer value-add upside. Introducing AI-powered security cameras across the property means proactive, intelligent surveillance that enhances both safety and operational efficiency,” said Peter Spickenagel, President & CEO of Citizen Storage. “Paired with smart gate access, the return of U-Haul rentals, and a focus on customer-first upgrades, this deal is built to deliver strong investor returns while elevating the tenant experience from day one.”Citizen Storage is launching a full modernization initiative, including:AI-enhanced security upgrades with full-property security camera system,Smartphone-enabled gate access, including proximity-based auto-open functionality for added convenience in Michigan weather,And asphalt replacement and site improvements to improve both curb appeal and functionality.“Our goal is to bring institutional-level service and technology to high-performing, locally loved storage properties,” said Jeff Addison, Managing Partner. “This is the kind of market where professional management and targeted improvements will immediately create value.”As Citizen Storage continues to expand its national portfolio, the company is actively partnering with accredited investors, family offices, and institutional capital groups to acquire well-located facilities in strong demographic markets with clear value-add potential.About Citizen Storage ManagementCitizen Storage Management is a privately held self-storage investment and management company headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan. The firm manages facilities across multiple states and specializes in acquiring, repositioning, and operating storage assets with a focus on technology integration, operational excellence, and investor returns.

