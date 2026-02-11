ANGUILLA SETS RECORD FOR HIGHEST ANNUAL VISITOR ARRIVALS IN 33 YEARS

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce that Anguilla achieved its highest annual visitor arrivals in 33 years, welcoming 229,734 total visitors in 2025. This represents a 11.2% increase over 2024 and a strong rebound, surpassing the pre-pandemic benchmark year of 2019 by 38.1%.Anguilla’s 2025 tourism performance reflects diversified growth, with all key segments surpassing 2019 levels. Total visitor arrivals increased from 166,351 in 2019 to 229,734 in 2025, representing an increase of 63,383 visitors (+38.1%). Tourist arrivals rose from 95,375 to 114,965, an increase of 19,590 (+20.5%), while excursionist arrivals climbed from 70,976 to 114,769, an increase of 43,793 (+61.7%). Notably, excursionists accounted for approximately 69% of the total net growth between 2019 and 2025, underscoring the strength of Anguilla’s regional access and day-trip demand alongside its strong stay-over performance.Anguilla’s strongest growth in 2025 was concentrated during the peak winter season and across Q4, reinforcing the destination’s seasonal strength and year-end momentum. The top-performing months for total visitor arrivals in 2025 were:• January: 23,548• February: 23,086• March: 22,625• July: 22,561• December: 28,855 (largest month of the year)“This milestone belongs to the people of Anguilla, our tourism investors and stakeholders, industry partners, and public and private sector partners whose dedication continues to set our destination apart,” said Cardigan Connor. “We remain focused on building on this momentum, underscoring the resilience and appeal of Anguilla as a premier destination.”By comparison, 2019’s highest months of total visitors were March (19,222), August (16,575), and December (16,493). The months driving the greatest outperformance in 2025 versus 2019 were led by December (+12,362), followed by January (+8,367), February (+7,537), July (+6,184), June (+5,950), and November (+5,760).Anguilla’s 2025 performance was anchored by sustained strength from its leading source market, while also benefiting from increases across key international and regional markets. The United States remained Anguilla’s number one source market in 2025 across both visitor categories, generating 80,598 tourist arrivals, approximately 70% of tourist arrivals and 70,546 excursionist arrivals, approximately 61% of excursionist arrivals.December 2025 delivered 28,855 visitros arrivals, a 20.9% increase over December 2024 (23,871), and the highest December totals on record. The month’s gains were driven by growth in both categories, with tourist arrivals reach 14,475 (+9.6%) year-over-year and excursionits arrivals totaling 14,380 (+34.8%). The passenger arriavls for the month of December 2025, totaled 37,712 (+18.8%), with the majority arriving by sea via Blowing Point Ferry Terminal at 79.8% and 20.2% by air via Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport. The United States remained the dominant source market for tourist arrivals in December, accounting for 72.1% (10,483 tourist), followed by Canada (6,0%) and Europe (5.6%).Comparing 2024 and 2025 by market demonstrated the most significant growth leading into Anguilla’s record year. For tourist arrivals, the U.S. recorded the largest increase of 11.98%, Europe (Other) delivered a growth of 2.59%, and Canada remained stable, with +0.03%. For excursionists, the U.S. was the major driver of the increase, complemented by a notable growth from Canada and Europe (Other). The Caribbean also remained a meaningful contributor to overall volume, reinforcing Anguilla’s diversified demand base.“As we celebrate these results, our focus remains firmly on our people, our product, and the long-term prosperity of Anguilla,” said Jameel Rochester. “Protecting the integrity of the Anguilla brand means delivering an exceptional visitor experience, supporting our tourism partners, and ensuring growth is balanced, sustainable, and benefits our communities.”Building on this record-setting year, the Anguilla Tourist Board will continue to prioritize brand awareness and targeted niche marketing to reinforce Anguilla’s premium positioning; advance experience-led growth in close partnership with the private sector and tourism stakeholders; and pursue sustainable tourism developments that delivers shared value while strengthening long-term resilience.Link to acess photos of the destination can be found here.For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.####About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from six major gateways: Boston, MA (BOS), Newark, NJ (EWR), Baltimore, MD (BWI), Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.

