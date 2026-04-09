THE ANGUILLA CULINARY EXPERIENCE (ACE) RETURNS MAY 13 TO 17, 2026 WITH A FRESH LINE-UP OF EVENTS & TALENT

Photo: Anguilla Culinary Experience

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaped by the spirit of shared tables and shared kitchens, Anguilla Culinary Experience (ACE) returns for its fifth year from May 13 to 17. During the five flavorful days, visiting chefs and Anguilla’s own culinary talent create side by side at resorts, restaurants and villas, building menus around Anguilla’s seafood, produce and traditional and global influences for residents and visiting guests celebrating together. Most importantly, the Epicurean festival raises funds for culinary and hospitality training programs and gives young Anguillans a chance to learn from experienced chefs.Headlining this year are Gold Sponsor Grands Vins de France Anguilla; Chef Oliver Poilevey, the James Beard Award nominee behind Chicago’s Obélix and Le Bouchon; Washington, D.C.- and Largo, Maryland-based Chef Timothy Dean, owner of Timothy Dean Catering and a Bravo TV “Top Chef” alum; and Cyril Meuley of Lyon, France, the Director of Exports for Boisset La Famille des Grand Vins’ South American and Caribbean markets. Janine Edwards of JanineConnects.com and Trudy Nixon of True Anguilla Magazine and TV Show return as festival co-hosts. "Anguilla Culinary Experience is about more than just a great meal in a fabulous location; it’s about the magic that happens when visiting talent and our own local stars cook side-by-side," says festival co-founder and Villa Alegria owner Wendy Freeman. "By sharing our kitchens and tables, we aren’t just creating incredible menus, we’re forming long-lasting connections while collectively raising funds to mentor the next generation of Anguillian culinary and hospitality leaders."The May 13th ACE 2026 opening night sets the tone at Karaya, the new Shoal Bay West restaurant from Veya and Sandbar owners Chef Carrie and Jerry Bogar. Expect a lively, walk-around evening with grill stations and Mediterranean-inspired passed hors d’oeuvres from Poilevey, Dean, Bogar, and Chef de Cuisine Joel Reyes, accompanied by cocktails crafted with Anguillita Rum and Clifton Estate spirits, wines from Grands Vins de France Anguilla, and live music.Thursday May 14th leans into exploration. Quest Experiences guides chauffeur guests across the island in open-air Mokes in search of the island’s best rum punch. This year’s route includes stops at Funzone, Anguilla Sands and Salt, and Tasty’s POV, plus a boat detour to Gorgeous Scilly Cay.At Villa Alegria Anguilla, Poilevey and Carrie Bogar reunite for a sold-out, four-hands dinner merging French technique with Veya’s signature “Cuisine of the Sun” and paired with wines from Grands Vins de France Anguilla. At Karaya, Dean and Reyes present “Tasting Anguilla,” a multi-course menu centered around fresh-caught seafood and just-harvested ingredients, with option to add Boisset La Famille des Grands Vins wine pairings presented by Meuley.For those who want to go deeper into the glass, Thursday and Friday nights also feature a guided “rum sniffer” experience in the Rhum Room at Zemi Beach House, showcasing five ultra-premium pours selected by the inhouse, “Rhummelier.”Friday, May 15th Calypso Charters offers a scenic sunset sail aboard a catamaran with Champagne and light bites. That evening, Culinary Directory Chef Kerth Gumbs, alongside Executive Chef Wilson Macedo and Leon’s Head Chef Jomal Mc Bean, turns dinner at Celeste by Kerth Gumbs into a five-senses experience, with each course revealed through sight, sound, scent, texture, and taste and the full menu only unveiled at the end. Malliouhana is also offering a special ACE 2026 accommodations package that includes two tickets to its dinner and cooking classes with its all-star culinary team.At Jacala Beach Restaurant, Chef Proprietor Alain Laurent teams with Meuley and Nathalie Le Sénéchal of Grands Vins de France Anguilla to present a French menu with Caribbean flair, with each course paired with wines from Boisset La Famille des Grands Vins and explained tableside.Later, Four Seasons Resort Anguilla hosts a 10-course Chef’s Table experience at Salt. Executive Chef Manu Calderon and Sous Chef Aaron Gumbs trace the evolution of Anguillian cuisine from the island’s west to its eastern shores.Saturday, May 16th the annual Cape Air and NCBA beach barbeque at Anguilla Great House offers a family-friendly afternoon of just-off-the-grill favorites for purchase and high-energy mystery basket bartending and cooking battles featuring the Anguilla National Culinary Team. Entry is free. That night, at Zemi Beach House, a rum tasting led by Bars Manager Alfonso Di Lorito transitions into a multi-course dinner at Stone, where Executive Chef Emanuele Sabatini draws on his Roman roots. Over at Savi Beach Club on Meads Bay Beach, dinner becomes interactive, with Executive Chef Dario Schiavo’s five-course menu paired with an audience-participation murder mystery performance.Tickets and full event details are available at www.AnguillaCulinaryExperience.com “Anguilla Culinary Experience is a true reflection of the excellence, creativity and authenticity that defines our destination and continue to position Anguilla as the culinary capital of the Caribbean. It is a celebration of remarkable talent, flavor, and hospitality that makes our island so special,” said Kendisha Hall-Prentice, Chief Marketing Officer, Anguilla Tourist Board.Anguilla Culinary Experience Gold Partner: Grands Vins de France Anguilla. Silver Partners (alphabetically): Anguilla Great House & Beach Resort; Anguilla Tourist Board; Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel; Cape Air; Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla; JanineConnects.com; Karaya; Malliouhana; National Commercial Bank of Anguilla (NCBA); Sunset Homes Anguilla; Tranquility Beach Anguilla; TRUE Anguilla Magazine & TV Show; Veya Restaurant Anguilla; Villa Alegria Anguilla; and Zemi Beach House. Bronze Partners: Anguillita Rum; Boisset La Famille des Grands Vins, Cabarita Agency; Calypso Charters Anguilla; Jacala Beach Restaurant, KidzKare, Quest Experiences, Richardson’s Car Rental Agency; Savi Beach Club; Trophy Properties Caribbean; and Tropical Shipping. Festival Supports: Anguilla Community College, Albena Lake Comprehensive School, the Anguilla Youth and Business Foundation and the Anguilla National Culinary Team.###

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