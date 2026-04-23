Two Islands, One Journey: Malliouhana and Le Barthélemy Introduce a Seamless Dual-Island Caribbean Escape

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to share that two award-winning properties, Malliouhana Resort & Spa in Anguilla and Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa in Saint Barthélemy, have announced Two Islands, One Journey, an exclusive new partnership designed to redefine the modern Caribbean getaway.Bringing together two distinct, yet complementary island experiences, this collaboration invites travelers to move seamlessly between Anguilla’s understated elegance and St. Barthélemy’s refined, European-inspired charm.Both boutique luxury properties, proud members of Virtuoso and recipients of Two MICHELIN Keys, share a commitment to exceptional service, thoughtful design, and a strong sense of place. With Two Islands, One Journey, guests can experience the Caribbean through a dual lens—effortlessly, and within one carefully curated itinerary.The OfferGuests booking Two Islands, One Journey will enjoy the following exclusive amenities at each participating resort:• 15% off the Best Available Rate• $150 resort credit per stay• Upgrade at check-in, based on availability• Daily breakfast for two at the hotel restaurantAvailable for a limited time, this offering allows travelers to transition effortlessly between islands while enjoying elevated benefits and thoughtfully tailored touches at each destination. A 3-night minimum stay is required at each property.A Tale of Two IslandsPerched above the turquoise waters of Meads Bay in Anguilla, Malliouhana is defined by its sweeping ocean views, vibrant design, and an easy sense of luxury shaped by Caribbean warmth paired with understated glamour.Along the quiet shores of Grand Cul-de-Sac in St. Barthélemy, Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa offers an intimate escape marked by refined simplicity, thoughtful wellness experiences, and contemporary design.Together, the two properties create a natural rhythm between islands, inviting travelers to experience contrast and continuity within a single, thoughtfully connected journey.AvailabilityTwo Islands, One Journey is available to book starting on April 20, 2026. Guests are encouraged to contact their preferred travel advisor or one of the resorts directly for more information about available dates.High-resolution imagery and brand assets are available on request.About MalliouhanaMalliouhana celebrates over four decades of glamour and enduring appeal as Anguilla’s beloved “Grande Dame.” Iconic, luxurious, and exuding quintessential Caribbean charm, the island’s first five-star luxury resort perches like an oasis atop a panoramic bluff overlooking the azure waters and white-sand beaches of famed Meads Bay and Turtle Cove. Defining a new era of island elegance and world-class hospitality, Malliouhana’s superb gastronomy, impeccable service, and unrivaled wine list put Anguilla and Caribbean cuisine on the international jet-set map. Malliouhana's expanding list of honors and accolades includes Forbes’ Best Hotel in Anguilla Overall, Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, Travel + Leisure’s Top 500 Resorts in the World as #1 in Anguilla and Top 20 Best Resorts in the Caribbean, U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels Gold Badge, Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, 2 Keys in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide, plus recognition by Condé Nast Traveler Hot List, Gold List and 2024 & 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards. The Spa at Malliouhana is proudly recognized by Harper's Bazaar as one of the “World’s Best Hotel Spas” and listed among the “Top 10 Hotels” in Organic Spa Magazine’sFor more on Malliouhana, please visit https://malliouhana.com About Le Barthélemy Hotel & SpaLe Barthélemy Hotel & Spa embodies a refined, modern expression of St. Barths’ effortless glamour—where French elegance meets the laid-back rhythm of the Caribbean. Set along the serene, protected lagoon of Grand Cul-de-Sac, the award- winning beachfront retreat offers a rare sense of intimacy and tranquility, framed by turquoise waters and powder-soft sands. With its contemporary design, the hotel exudes understated sophistication, blending natural textures, soft coastal hues, and open-air living to create a seamless connection between indoors and out.For more information on Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, please visitAbout Storey HospitalityStorey Hospitality is renowned for its distinguished collection of boutique luxury properties in sought-after destinations worldwide. Their meticulously curated portfolio includes award-winning hotels, resorts, villas and residences dedicated to community and is an authentic reflection of local culture.For more information about the Storey Hospitality portfolio of properties, including Malliouhana Resort, Long Bay Villas and Santosha Villa Estate in Anguilla, please visit https://www.storeyhospitality.com

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