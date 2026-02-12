Alliance Creative Group ACGX Launches AI Video Subscription Platform to Help Brands Publish Consistent Content at Scale

New Platform Enables Brands to Produce High-Quality Short-Form Video Content at scale, With Per-Video Pricing as Low as $26.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group ( ACGX ) Launches AI Video Subscription Platform to Help Brands Publish Consistent, High-Converting Content at ScaleAlliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www.ACGX.us ), a publicly traded marketing and technology company, (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX), today announced the launch of its new AI Video Marketing landing page — marketing.acgx.ai — providing businesses with a subscription-based solution to publish high-quality short-form videos at scale without traditional production headaches.The new platform is designed to help brands, creators, and businesses solve one of today’s biggest marketing challenges: producing large volumes of high-quality short-form video content consistently, affordably, and without the delays and costs of traditional production.As demand for Reels, Shorts, and video ads continues to accelerate across social platforms, many businesses struggle to keep up due to high agency fees, inconsistent freelancers, and time-intensive production cycles. Alliance Creative AI’s subscription model offers a scalable alternative — delivering professionally generated AI videos at prices as low as $26 per video, depending on plan and volume.“Our goal was simple: remove friction from video marketing,” said Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group. “Most brands know they need daily or weekly video content, but traditional production doesn’t scale well. Our AI video subscription allows businesses to publish consistently, stay relevant, and convert attention into revenue — without blowing their budget.”The AI Video Subscription Platform includes:* Monthly Video Subscriptions with predictable pricing and no long-term contracts* High-Volume Content Production optimized for short-form platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and paid ads* Affordable Per-Video Pricing, as low as $26 per video based on subscription tier* No Filming or On-Camera Requirements, eliminating production crews, studios, and reshoots* Brand-Aligned Content, including hooks, captions, CTAs, and platform-specific formatsThe platform enables businesses to scale content output rapidly while maintaining brand consistency — making it especially attractive to startups, ecommerce brands, service providers, agencies, and influencers seeking reliable content velocity.This launch represents another step in ACGX’s broader strategy to build recurring, subscription-based revenue models while leveraging AI technology to deliver real-world marketing results. The company plans to continue expanding its AI marketing offerings through additional product and industry-specific solutions and automated creative services throughout 2026.Businesses interested in learning more about the AI Video Subscription Platform can visit:About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a parent holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling projects through a shared-resource ecosystem. The Company utilizes AI-driven tools, marketing automation, strategic relationships, and operational efficiencies to grow its portfolio and support long-term shareholder value.More information at: ACGX.USAbout Alliance Creative Ai Agency Alliance Creative Ai is a marketing, branding, and technology company focused on delivering innovative, AI-powered characters and solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. Through a combination of creative services, automation, and artificial intelligence, ACGX builds scalable marketing systems designed for measurable results.More information at: ACGX.AIAbout PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Company ACGX has invested in and is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more information www.PeopleVine.com This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investor Relations and Media Contactinfo@ACGemail.com

