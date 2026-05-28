Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) & HairGrowthX Expand Partnership w/ BERKOWITS HAIR & SKIN CLINIC for Hair Restoration

Company to Support Digital Marketing and Patient Acquisition Initiatives for BERKOWITS HAIR AND SKIN CLINIC Location in New Delhi

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

The hair restoration treatment market continues to grow rapidly worldwide, & clinics are increasingly looking for measurable lead generation solutions that can consistently generate qualified patients” — Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group , Inc. ( http://www ACGX .us), a publicly traded marketing and technology company (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX), today announced that HairGrowthX , an AI-driven lead generation and patient acquisition platform supported by ACGX, has entered into multiple agreements with BERKOWITS HAIR AND SKIN CLINIC in India to provide digital marketing and lead generation services for one of its clinic locations in New Delhi.The BERKOWITS HAIR AND SKIN CLINIC location participating in the program is located at:2nd Floor, 64, AAA HouseOkhla Phase 3 RoadOkhla Industrial Estate Phase 3South East Delhi, Delhi 110020IndiaBERKOWITS HAIR AND SKIN CLINIC is one of India’s recognized brands in hair restoration, skincare, laser treatments, and aesthetic services, with multiple clinic locations serving patients across the country.Through this engagement, HairGrowthX will assist BERKOWITS with digital lead generation, and patient acquisition strategies designed to increase awareness and qualified consultation bookings for the clinic.HairGrowthX utilizes advanced digital marketing systems, AI-enhanced customer engagement tools, and performance-based lead generation strategies specifically tailored for hair restoration clinics, cosmetic treatment providers, and aesthetic medical practices.“As we continue expanding the HairGrowthX platform, partnering with an established and respected clinic brand like BERKOWITS represents an important milestone,” said Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group. “The hair restoration and aesthetic treatment market continues to grow rapidly worldwide, and clinics are increasingly looking for measurable lead generation solutions that can consistently generate qualified patient inquiries.”“Our focus is on helping clinics improve visibility, streamline lead acquisition, optimize conversion rates, and create scalable systems for long-term patient growth. BERKOWITS has built a strong reputation in India, and we believe our technology-driven marketing infrastructure can help support their continued expansion.”HairGrowthX and ACGX plan to continue expanding relationships within the global hair restoration and aesthetic services market by offering scalable lead generation systems and AI-enhanced patient acquisition solutions to clinics worldwide.This engagement represents another step in ACGX’s broader strategy of supporting innovative businesses through AI-driven marketing systems, automation tools, digital content infrastructure, and strategic growth initiatives.To learn more about BERKOWITS HAIR AND SKIN CLINIC, visit:To learn more about Alliance Creative Group and HairGrowthX, visit: https://www.ACGX.us and https://HairGrowthX.in About HairGrowthXHairGrowthX is a digital marketing and patient acquisition platform focused on serving the hair restoration, skincare, aesthetic medicine, and cosmetic treatment industries. The platform combines AI-powered marketing systems, automation tools, lead generation strategies, and conversion optimization technologies designed to help clinics efficiently attract and convert new patients.About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a parent holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling projects through a shared-resource ecosystem. The Company utilizes AI-driven tools, marketing automation, strategic relationships, and operational efficiencies to grow its portfolio and support long-term shareholder value.More information at: ACGX.USAbout Alliance Creative AI AgencyAlliance Creative Ai is a marketing, branding, and technology company focused on delivering innovative, AI-powered characters and solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. Through a combination of creative services, automation, and artificial intelligence, ACGX builds scalable marketing systems designed for measurable results.More information at: ACGX.AIAbout PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Company ACGX has invested in and is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more information www.PeopleVine.com This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.Investor Relations and Media Contactinfo@ACGemail.com

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