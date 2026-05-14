Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Releases Q1 2026 Financial and Disclosure Report

Company Continues Building AI-Driven Media, Marketing, and Digital Asset Portfolio While Maintaining Lean Operating Structure

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

Our focus remains on creating an integrated ecosystem capable of generating recurring revenue through digital media, AI-powered tools, strategic partnerships, and monetization platforms.” — Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www ACGX .us), a technology-driven holding company focused on AI-powered media, marketing, and digital assets (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2026.Gross Incomes for the Quarter ending March 31, 2026 (“Q1’26”) were $21,274Expenses for the Quarter ending March 31, 2026 (“Q1’26”) were $101,428Net Income for Quarter ending March 31, 2026 (“Q1’26”) was ($79,668)The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 3/31/26 were $1,029,116The total outstanding common shares as of March 31, 2026 were 7,006,143 with 4,225,903 of those shares in the Float, reflecting a tightly held capital structure.The Company ended the year with $17,436 Cash on hand.ACGX continues to hold 1,693,086 shares of PeopleVine , Inc. (1,518,711 common shares and 174,375 options) and one Board seat.The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX,us in the investor relations section.Paul Sorkin, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc. said “Q1 2026 represented a continued transition period for ACGX as we focused on building infrastructure, digital assets, and AI-driven platforms designed for long-term scalability. While we maintained a lean operational structure, we continued investing in technology, media properties, and automation systems that we believe positioned the Company for future growth. Our focus remains on creating an integrated ecosystem capable of generating recurring revenue through digital media, AI-powered tools, strategic partnerships, and monetization platforms while we evaluate all other potential opportunities to add future value.”Q1 2026 Strategic HighlightsAI & Digital Platform DevelopmentContinued expansion of Alliance Creative AI focused on automation, AI-generated content, scalable marketing systems, and AI-powered engagement tools.Continued development of AI-powered characters, digital media assets, and automated content infrastructure designed to support scalable audience growth and monetization strategies.Digital Asset ExpansionContinued development and optimization of acquired digital media properties, websites, and social media platforms across multiple niches including lifestyle, decor, beauty, entertainment, travel, and AI-focused content.Expanded the Company’s portfolio of digital traffic assets and social media infrastructure designed to support advertising revenue, lead generation, affiliate marketing, and long-term audience growth.Strategic InvestmentsMaintained significant equity position in PeopleVine, a SaaS platform serving the hospitality and membership industryContinued evaluating opportunities related to potential monetization of a portion of the PeopleVine holdings to provide additional capital for high-growth AI and digital initiatives.Consumer Brand OwnershipRetained a 20% ownership stake in Say Less Spritz, a premium ready-to-drink wine brand, through Beverage Assets, LLC as part of the Company’s diversified portfolio strategy.Operational EfficiencyContinued operating under a shared-resource model designed to minimize overhead and maximize scalability across multiple projects.Maintained a remote operational structure during Q1 2026 to reduce fixed expenses while continuing platform and technology development.Financial Position and StrategyACGX continues to operate with a lean cost structure and minimal fixed overhead, allowing flexibility to pursue growth opportunities across AI, digital media, strategic investments, and online monetization platforms.The Company’s long-term strategy remains centered on:• Building a scalable portfolio of digital assets and media properties• Leveraging AI-powered automation, content systems, and engagement platforms• Utilizing a shared-resource operational model to improve efficiency and margins• Creating multiple revenue streams including advertising, lead generation, consulting, digital monetization, and strategic equity appreciationAbout Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, building, and scaling digital assets, media platforms, and technology-driven businesses.The Company leverages artificial intelligence, marketing automation, and shared operational resources to grow its portfolio efficiently. ACGX’s strategy is designed to create long-term shareholder value through a combination of recurring revenue, scalable digital infrastructure, and strategic investments.More information: www.ACGX.us About Alliance Creative AI Agency Alliance Creative Ai is the Company’s technology and marketing division focused on building AI-powered content, characters, and automation systems. These tools are designed to help businesses scale customer acquisition, engagement, and monetization more efficiently.More information: www.ACGX.ai About Say Less SpritzSay Less Spritz is a low ABV premium light wine in a can. Say Less blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rosé and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can. The Award winning Products come in 6 flavors: Classic Rosé Spritz, Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. All products are 100 calories or less, 5 grams of sugar or less, and contain all natural ingredients. The rosé collection is sweetened with monk fruit to provide a cleaner and more enjoyable drinking experience without compromising on taste or quality. For more info: www.SayLessSpritz.com About PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Company ACGX has invested in and is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more information www.PeopleVine.com This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.Investor Relations and Media Contactinfo@ACGemail.com

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