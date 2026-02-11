Eight People Plead Guilty in Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Case

(WARREN, Ohio) — Eight people have pleaded guilty in connection with a Mahoning Valley human trafficking sex ring, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene announced today.

The group operated a human trafficking ring that forced women into prostitution at two illicit massage parlors in Warren: the Tiger Spa and Sunny Spa. Indictments filed last year accused the defendants of confining women at the establishments, forcing them to live on the premises and perform sex acts for money.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, formed under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) and led by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. In March 2023, the task force and partnering agencies executed search warrants at the businesses as part of “Operation Saving Daylight,” a coordinated crackdown during which investigators seized large amounts of cash, financial assets and business records.

The plea agreements require the defendants to forfeit more than $676,500 in seized funds.

The defendants pleaded guilty to:

Chang Mi Hwang, aka “Cherry,” 60, of Duluth, Georgia: Two counts of possessing criminal tools (F5)

Tae Suk Hwang, aka “Jeannie,” 63, of Saginaw, Michigan: Three counts of attempting to promote prostitution (F5) Three counts of possessing criminal tools (F5) One count of attempted money laundering (F4) One count of obstruction of justice (F3) One count of engaging in prostitution (M1)

Young Sug Kim, aka “Young Crazy,” 62, of New Waterford, Ohio: One count of obstructing justice (F3) One count of attempting to obstruct justice (F4) One count of possessing criminal tools (F5)

Charles McGill, 69, of Warren, Ohio: One count of attempting to compel prostitution (F4) Two counts of attempted money laundering (F4) Three counts of promoting prostitution (F4) One count of obstructing justice (F5)

Dong Meliodon, aka “Sara,” 63, of Duluth, Georgia: One count of attempted money laundering (F4) Two counts of attempting to promote prostitution (F5) Five counts of possessing criminal tools (F5)

Sunny Oh, 68, of Palisades Park, New Jersey: One count of money laundering (F3) One count of attempting to obstruct justice (F4) Five counts of possessing criminal tools (F5)

Miock Dong Schaffer, aka “Cookie,” 57, of Norwalk, Ohio: One count of promoting prostitution (F4) One count of attempted money laundering (F4) Three counts of money laundering (F5)

Young Hee Yoon, 57, of Warren, Ohio: Four counts of promoting prostitution (F4) Four counts of attempted money laundering (F4) One count of possessing criminal tools (F5)



Sentencing is scheduled for March 17. Cases against two additional defendants, Kum Cha Shugars and Suk Hui Starr, are pending.

Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section is prosecuting the cases in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

