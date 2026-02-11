SABG Awarded $28M Contract to Support USSF Space Electromagnetic Warfare (SEW) Operations

SABG awarded $28 million contract to provide critical support services to Combat Forces Command and Mission Delta 3 for Space Electromagnetic Warfare operations

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Alliance Business Group LLC (SABG) has been awarded a $28 million contract to provide critical support services to Combat Forces Command (CFC) and Mission Delta 3 (MD 3) for Space Electromagnetic Warfare (SEW) operations. This significant contract award expands SABG's partnership with the United States Space Force (USSF) and reinforces our commitment to protecting America's space domain capabilities.

Under this task order, SABG will provide comprehensive advisory and assistance services supporting the full spectrum of space operations including SEW, Space Domain Awareness (SDA), and Orbital Warfare (OW). Our team will deliver architectural and requirement development, technical and logistics analysis, intelligence support, system analysis, and programmatic expertise to ensure USSF forces can effectively generate, present, and sustain mission-critical capabilities across tactical, operational, and strategic levels.

This award represents a significant milestone for SABG as we continue expanding our support to the USSF's evolving mission requirements. Our proven expertise in program management, intelligence support, and mission operations positions us to deliver the specialized knowledge and technical excellence required for these critical national security operations.

About SABG
SABG is a privately-owned professional services company that is both a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and Women-Owned Small Business. We provide support to commercial and Federal Government customers in the areas of Program Management, Acquisition, and Strategic Planning; Mission Operations and Intelligence; and Logistics and Engineering.

About Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is an independent, nonprofit professional association dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force, U.S. Space Command, and national spacepower through advocacy, education, and industry engagement. SFA works to strengthen partnerships across government, industry, and academia to ensure the United States maintains its strategic advantage in space. Corporate membership opportunities are available at ussfa.org.

Emily Hulsey
SABG
+1 256-566-2625
ehulsey@sabg.com

SABG Awarded $28M Contract to Support USSF Space Electromagnetic Warfare (SEW) Operations

Contact
Emily Hulsey
SABG
+1 256-566-2625 ehulsey@sabg.com
Company/Organization
Space Force Association

Colorado Springs, Colorado,
United States
+1 720-345-4969
About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

Space Force Association

