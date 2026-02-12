With Intelligence and Wilshire launch enhanced ‘Navigator’, a platform streamlining private markets manager engagement

Navigator exemplifies our mission to empower smarter, faster capital allocation in private markets.” — Cornelia Andersson, Head of With Intelligence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Intelligence by S&P Global, a leading provider of data and intelligence for alternative and private markets, and Wilshire, a global financial services firm providing investment solutions to institutional investors and intermediaries worldwide, today announced the launch of an enhanced ‘Navigator,’ a platform designed to streamline private markets manager engagement.

Navigator is a streamlined portal that combines automation, data intelligence, and institutional reach to give private markets managers a faster way to share secure and accurate fund information, putting them in control of their data, enabling real-time updates and access to Wilshire, while connecting them with the right investors at the right point in their fundraising cycle. Built by With Intelligence, the platform integrates with their own Investor Solutions Market Maps to deliver live, data-driven matching between investors and funds that fit their allocation goals.

Cornelia Andersson, Head of With Intelligence, said, “This enhanced version of Navigator leverages our data and technology to give fund managers a direct, transparent route to Wilshire. Navigator exemplifies our mission to empower smarter, faster capital allocation in private markets.”

“The combination of Wilshire’s and With Intelligence’s expertise further bolsters Wilshire’s private market research and technology capabilities, ensuring we have the most robust data set from which to source compelling opportunities for our clients”, said Mark Perry, Head of Private Market Manager Research at Wilshire.

Navigator is available now for fund managers seeking to raise capital more strategically. Find out more at https://www.withintelligence.com/products/navigator.

About With Intelligence by S&P Global

With Intelligence is part of S&P Global, delivering end-to-end coverage across the alternatives marketplace. With Intelligence’s proprietary data spans a uniquely comprehensive view of private market activity and relationships, including robust, direct-from-investor allocation data and benchmarking capabilities. We are here to help you leverage comprehensive, connected and actionable private markets intelligence.

With Intelligence provides critical, insight-enriched, exclusive data that powers smarter fundraising, asset allocation, deal origination, and servicing across private and public markets. Home to several of the industry’s most well-known and highly respected databases, including SPS, The Deal, Highworth Research, and others, With Intelligence delivers deep visibility into opaque markets built on a foundation of 30 years of expertise at the heart of the alternatives marketplace.

Its global team includes a diverse mix of data scientists, analysts, technologists, developers, and industry experts to deliver the bigger picture in the asset management industry. By combining one-of-a-kind data with expert intelligence and actionable, forward-looking insights, With Intelligence delivers an unmatched depth and breadth of perspective on alternative markets – from big-picture trends and competitor activity to detail on specific companies, funds and investors. With Intelligence’s data, insight, and responsive platform help investment professionals connect with the right people, intelligence, and opportunities. For more information on With Intelligence by S&P Global, please visit www.withintelligence.com.

About Wilshire

Founded in 1972, Wilshire is a global financial services firm providing investment solutions, analytics, and indexes to over 500 institutional investors and financial intermediaries worldwide. With over $123 billion in assets under management and $1.5 trillion in assets under advisement, Wilshire combines quantitative and qualitative insight to power informed investment decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.