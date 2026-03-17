Real Estate Investing Poised for Cautious Recovery with Boost from Private Credit

With Intelligence 2026 Real Estate Outlook Charts the Major Trends Behind Recent Fundraising Rebound

Private credit has been filling the gap left by banks in originated commercial real estate mortgages and its role in property lending looks set to grow further.” — Igor Pavokic, research lead, real estate, at With Intelligence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite facing headwinds from persistently high interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty, private real estate fundraising rebounded to $172 billion in 2025, up 13% from 2024. According to the Real Estate Outlook 2026 from With Intelligence by S&P Global, released today, a combination of growing interest among major pension funds, the expanded role of private credit, and growing demand for real estate lending is helping to fuel a cautious recovery in real estate investing.

“While real estate fundraising is unlikely to return to the historic highs we saw in 2021 and 2022, the rebound we’ve observed in 2025 is significant, and shows that the market is poised for a cautious recovery,” said Igor Pavokic, research lead, real estate, at With Intelligence. “One important trend to watch is the growing role that private credit is playing in the real estate space. Private credit has been filling the gap left by banks in originated commercial real estate mortgages and its role in property lending looks set to grow further.”

Following are some of the highlights in the With Intelligence Infrastructure Outlook 2026:

● Fundraising Rebound Signals Recovery: Private real estate fundraising reached $172 billion in 2025, up 13% from the $152 billion raised in 2024. While this represents just a fraction of the more than $300 billion raised during 2021 and 2022, falling asset prices and more widespread availability of debt are providing a strong investment case for real estate acquisitions.

● Big Pension Funds Keep Eyeing Value-Add, Opportunistic Strategies: Many of the largest pensions are under-allocated to real estate, providing a strong platform for growth in fundraising. Sentiment around core funds is stabilizing among limited partners, and opportunities are emerging, yet value-add and opportunistic funds are still attracting the bulk of capital commitments.

● Private Credit Enters the Equation: Banks accounted for nearly 60% of the originated commercial real estate mortgages maturing in 2025, but that ratio is projected to decline in the next five years as banks dial back their exposure. Private credit has been filling the gap, a trend reflected by $51bn in final closes held in 2025, the highest fundraising level for debt vehicles since 2021.

To access the full With Intelligence Real Estate Outlook 2026, please click here.

About With Intelligence

With Intelligence is part of S&P Global, delivering end-to-end coverage across the alternatives marketplace. With Intelligence’s proprietary data spans a uniquely comprehensive view of private market activity and relationships, including robust, direct-from-investor allocation data and benchmarking capabilities. We are here to help you leverage comprehensive, connected and actionable private markets intelligence.

For more information on With Intelligence, or to arrange a demo or request a trial, please visit www.withintelligence.com

About S&P Global

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