CFG Merchant Solutions® Announces New NYC Office Location

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFG Merchant Solutions (CFGMS), a leading provider of alternative business financing solutions, is proud to announce the relocation of its New York City office to a new address in the Financial District. The company has officially moved from 180 Maiden Lane, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10038 to 32 Old Slip , Suite 600, New York, NY 10005. This move represents an important milestone in CFGMS’s continued growth and long-term commitment to serving ISO partners and small businesses nationwide. The new office provides a bigger, modern space to accommodate our expanding CFGMS team, supporting collaboration, innovation, and continued growth.Strengthening Our Presence in New York CityNew York City has long been a key hub for CFG Merchant Solutions, playing a central role in the company’s operations and partnerships. Relocating to 32 Old Slip puts CFGMS in the heart of the Financial District, keeping us close to industry partners, financial institutions, and the broader business community.“Our new NYC office reflects the momentum and growth of CFGMS. As we continue to expand our funding programs and partner network, this move allows us to better support our team and strengthen relationships across the industry,” states Bill Gallagher, President of CFGMS.The CFGMS Team is Growing! Supporting Brokers and Small Businesses Nationwide with New Office LocationThe new office location further enhances CFGMS’s ability to deliver high-level support, streamline operations, and continue building trusted partnerships throughout New York and beyond.New Office Address32 Old Slip, Suite 600, New York, NY 10005The company’s relocation is effective immediately, and all business operations will continue without interruption.About CFG Merchant SolutionsCFG Merchant Solutionsis a leading revenue-based financing provider offering flexible financing solutions designed to help small businesses grow. With a focus on speed, transparency, and strong relationships, CFGMS delivers customized capital solutions that support real-world business needs.For questions or more information, please contact:

