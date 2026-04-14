CFGMS Introduces a New Independent ISO Manager/Sales Representative: Simon Gould

CFGMS ISO Management Team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFG Merchant Solutions(CFGMS) is proud to announce a new addition to the CFGMS team. Simon Gould has joined CFGMS as an Independent ISO Manager and Sales Representative. Simon’s hire reflects CFGMS’s continued commitment to building strong partner relationships, delivering exceptional service to merchants, and supporting sustainable growth across our all-in-one funding platform.“Simon brings over a decade of experience in revenue-based financing and alternative business funding, and we look forward to him contributing to our growing sales team,” said Bill Gallagher, President of CFG Merchant SolutionsIn his new role, Simon will focus on ISO development, supporting partner onboarding, managing new sales opportunities, and ensuring ISO Partners receive the fast, transparent communication CFGMS is known for. His experience in structuring working capital solutions will further enhance CFGMS’s ability to serve small and mid-sized businesses nationwide.About CFGMSCFG Merchant Solutionsprovides fast and flexible revenue-based financing for businesses across all 50 U.S. States. At CFGMS, our Sales Representatives work one-on-one with our ISO Partners, providing a customized, efficient funding process. Every ISO Partner is assigned to a dedicated Sales Representative within 24 hours of their application. At CFGMS, we can fund almost every file, from large to small advance sizes.With our all-in-one funding platform, CFGMS supports our ISO Managers and Sales Reps through the revenue-based financing process from start to finish and provides Sales Reps and ISOs the tools they need to move more deals efficiently.If you are interested in joining the team, visit: cfgmerchantsolutions.com/careers/For questions or more information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.