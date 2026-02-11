Ten Iowa community colleges receive Pathway to Completion Grants

The Iowa Department of Education has selected 10 community colleges to receive $75,000 in Pathway to Completion Grants, a new initiative aimed at re-engaging students who have paused or stopped out of their education due to outstanding institutional debt.

The program is inspired by and modeled on Hawkeye Community College’s successful Take 2 program that demonstrated outstanding success in helping students who had stopped out return to the classroom and complete their degrees.

"Hawkeye Community College’s Take Two program supports adult learners who face multiple barriers to success by addressing both their academic and financial needs through intentional, personalized support,” said Hawkeye Community College Associate Director of Workforce Training & Community Development Keri Kono. “As a result, participants strengthen enrollment and persistence, make meaningful academic progress, reduce institutional debt and complete their degrees.”

In reducing barriers related to small amounts of institutional debt, Pathways to Completion opens doors for hundreds of Iowans to re-enroll and graduate at the following community colleges.

Des Moines Area Community College

Eastern Iowa Community College

Hawkeye Community College

Iowa Central Community College

Iowa Lakes Community College

Kirkwood Community College

North Iowa Area Community College

Northeast Iowa Community College

Southeastern Community College

Western Iowa Tech Community College

Colleges can use the funds to award grants of up to $7,500 to eliminate small amounts of institutional debt that is preventing students from registering, re-enrolling and continuing their education.

"Even small outstanding balances can become insurmountable barriers for students trying to finish their education,” said Iowa Department of Education Section Chief Christina Sibaouih. “Pathways to Completion Grants remove those obstacles so students can return, stay enrolled, and complete their programs focused on their future."

Colleges selected for this grant must implement targeted outreach and support strategies to help eligible students resolve their debts and re-enroll. The ultimate goal is to boost completion rates and increase access to in-demand, high-wage careers across our state.

“Most importantly, many students are entering high-demand careers with family-sustaining wages, and we are excited to share this model to help other institutions expand opportunity and workforce impact across the state through the Pathway to Completion initiative," Kono added.

Awarded colleges are also encouraged to join a Community of Practice to share knowledge, strategies and best practices for re-enrolling Iowans to complete postsecondary programs.

For more information on the Pathways to Completion Grants, contact Bureau of Iowa College Aid Community Engagement Coordinator Anne Thomas at anne.thomas@iowa.gov.