Star demonstrates extensive mPOS Hardware Portfolio and advanced Cloud-Based Services at EuroShop 2026

Star Micronics at EuroShop 2026

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At EuroShop 2026 (22 - 26 February, Düsseldorf, Germany), international POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics will be demonstrating its full range of integrated hardware and Cloud Services in Hall 6 / B28.With a sharp focus on offering mPOS and Cloud POS solutions for multichannel retail, Star excels in providing receipt and order printers through to Cloud labelling and new mobile wireless cash drawers.Star’s key strength lies in its ability to offer complete and scalable retail and foodservice solutions across all operating platforms. As such, Star will be showcasing a range of applications for large-scale multi-store deployments as well as new Cloud-based device management via its StarIO.Online service. This service offers enhanced connectivity for Cloud-based retail and hospitality software along with direct-from-web printing, while reducing infrastructure complexity for software providers.For tablet-driven POS environments, Star will be adding to its mPOS hardware range with the new mC-Connect™ Drawer. This connectivity hub combines Ethernet, USB, wireless LAN and BluetoothLE in one device, delivering true flexibility for retail cash drawer deployments. The hub successfully combines traditional cash management with a modern retail infrastructure, while allowing retailers to update systems without the need to replace existing equipment.Thanks to its broad experience working with hospitality operators globally, Star will be demonstrating a range of QSR and foodservice solutions encompassing order printing, scanning and linerless labelling for food preparation and food safety labelling. By incorporating such solutions, operators can effectively streamline food preparation processes through to collection and delivery.In line with the rise in omnichannel collections and deliveries, order accuracy is essential. As such, Star will be launching a range of weighing scales which, integrated with Star scanners and label printers, provide a complete end-to-end solution in partnership with Star software partners.Working with specialist software providers, touchscreen manufacturers, payment companies and kiosk integrators, Star holds a leading position within the kiosk and self-service printer sector. Its comprehensive range of open frame and packaged printers has been designed for use in retail and hospitality applications through to ticketing and smart lockers. With kiosk partners, Star will be demonstrating a variety of complete self-service applications for in-store e-commerce, QSR ordering and queue management. In addition, international kiosk manufacturer Prestop will be demonstrating its interactive kiosks with integrated Star kiosk printers. Together, Star and Prestop present a powerful combination for retailers and hospitality operators seeking reliable, future proof self service technology.Mark Lloyd, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “Star’s leading position in mPOS and Cloud POS solutions for multichannel retail, as well as self-service and self-checkout printing solutions, is reflected in an ever-widening portfolio of advanced technology and complementary services. These allow retailers and hospitality operators to successfully address expansion of omnichannel store technology and flexibly respond to changing consumer demand.”About Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEAEmail: csmith@Star-EMEA.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.