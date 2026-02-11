UPDATE – Wednesday, February 11, 2026

CANADA, October 2 - Note: All times local 10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting. West Block

Parliament Hill Please note: In light of Tuesday’s tragic events in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, the Prime Minister’s previously announced schedule has been suspended. Details to follow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.