Trump Administration Chalks Up Legal Win on TPS Termination

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after the Trump Administration was handed a legal victory in the Ninth Federal Circuit on President Trump’s decision to terminate TPS for individuals from Nicaragua, Honduras, and Nepal.

“A win for the rule of law and vindication for the US Constitution. Under the previous administration Temporary Protected Status was abused to allow violent terrorists, criminals, and national security threats into our nation,” said United States Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “TPS was never designed to be permanent, yet previous administrations have used it as a de facto amnesty program for decades. Given the improved situation in each of these countries, we are wisely concluding what was intended to be a temporary designation.”

In the Summer of 2025, Secretary Noem announced the termination of TPS programs for Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua. TPS status has been in place in Honduras and Nicaragua since Hurricane Mitch in 1998 and in place in Nepal since 2015 due to earthquakes. Since then, each of these countries has made tremendous strides to recover and as a result it is safe for these nationals to return home.

Nicaraguan, Honduran, and Nepalese nationals returning home are encouraged to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP Home app to report their departure from the United States.

# # #