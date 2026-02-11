Isolation and Loneliness Among Top Issues in Crisis Text Line Conversations in 2025

More than 16% of Crisis Text Line conversations discussed isolation and loneliness

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loneliness in the United States has reached epidemic proportions, emerging as a critical public health issue with far-reaching mental health consequences. According to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , and the U.S. Surgeon General, nearly one in three U.S. adults, approximately 32.1%, report feeling lonely, highlighting the scale and urgency of this growing crisis.These trends are reflected in real-time crisis conversations. In 2025, more than 16% of Crisis Text Line conversations included discussions of isolation and loneliness as a concern, emphasizing how disconnection is driving individuals to seek urgent emotional support.“Loneliness is not just about being alone; it’s about feeling unseen, unheard, and unsupported,” said Dr. Shairi Turner, Chief Health Officer at Crisis Text Line. “We see every day how isolation intensifies emotional pain and mental health challenges. Human connection, even through a single conversation, can be a powerful protective factor and a critical first step toward healing.”Beyond feelings of isolation, the CDC data reveal deep structural gaps in social connection. Nearly one in four adults (24.1%) report lacking the social and emotional support they need, a deficit that is strongly linked to higher rates of stress, anxiety, and depression.“As public health leaders continue to call attention to the loneliness epidemic, organizations, communities, and policymakers must act together to address this invisible crisis; one that affects millions and touches every generation,” said Dr. Turner.About Crisis Text LineCrisis Text Line is a global mental health organization dedicated to supporting people in their most difficult moments. The nonprofit focuses on both crisis intervention and prevention, providing free, 24/7, confidential support in English and Spanish through a text-based platform that meets people where they are. We pair human connection with scalable technology, research, and partnerships to strengthen mental health systems and drive lasting change.Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has supported over 12 million conversations in the United States and more than 17 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line’s 120,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm by empowering each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. To be connected to a live, trained nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Linkedin, Instagram and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org

