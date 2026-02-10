Pantera completes first modern exploration program at historic Arkansas silver–antimony district

Extensive geochemical sampling across 5,000 acres highlights multi-commodity potential in a strategically important US critical minerals jurisdiction

ARKANSAS, AR, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX: PFE, OTCQB: PTMLF) has completed the first modern rock and soil geochemical exploration program at its Gillham Silver–Antimony Project in southwest Arkansas, marking a key milestone in the systematic evaluation of a historically productive US critical minerals district.The inaugural program covered approximately 5,000 acres across the Gillham East and Gillham West project areas and included the collection of 1,408 soil samples and 47 rock samples. All samples have been submitted for laboratory assay, with results expected in approximately six weeks. The results will be used to refine priority targets and guide follow-up exploration, including planning for an initial drilling program.The Gillham district was a notable US source of antimony and silver in the late 1800s and early 1900s, hosting more than 18 historical mine sites, yet it has never been subject to modern exploration techniques such as systematic geochemistry, drilling or geophysics. Pantera’s work represents the first modern exploration campaign conducted across the district, providing the Company with a rare first-mover advantage.Fieldwork included systematic sampling and geological mapping across multiple priority structural corridors, including a 5-kilometre-long zone hosting the historic Davis silver–base metal mine. Several previously undocumented historical workings were also identified, materially enhancing the Company’s geological understanding of the project area and highlighting further exploration upside.The program was completed against a backdrop of strong market conditions, with silver trading at approximately US$81 per ounce, up more than 140% since Pantera secured the Gillham Project, underscoring the strength of the project’s multi-commodity exposure.Barnaby Egerton-Warburton, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented:“This initial program marks a significant milestone for the Gilham Silver-Antimony Project, representing the first modern, systematic exploration campaign conducted across historic district. Geological observations across multiple historic workings are encouraging as we move into the assay phase. Results from this program will be central to refining priority targets and advancing Gilham as a strategically important U.S. based critical minerals project.”Following receipt and interpretation of assay results, Pantera plans to define optimal drill targets and progress toward an initial drilling program. The Company intends to maintain capital discipline by advancing exploration using existing cash reserves and scheduled EnergyX payments, preserving balance sheet strength while continuing to build momentum across its US portfolio.

Pantera Minerals (ASX:PFE) - ASX announcement 11 February 2026

