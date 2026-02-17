Temas Signs Letter of Intent to Deploy RCL Technology at 3.0Moz High-Grade Gold Project

Third-party funded testwork on refractory gold system could position proprietary RCL platform for commercialization across Western North America

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Temas Resources Corp, a technology-driven critical minerals company, today announced it has executed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with 1542642 B.C. Ltd., a private mineral project developer, to undertake fully funded testwork of Temas’ patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (“RCL”) technology on ore from the Revel Ridge polymetallic gold-silver project.Revel Ridge hosts a resource of 3.0 million ounces at 6.4 g/t gold equivalent and is considered a high-grade refractory system. Approximately 22% of global gold resources occur in refractory deposits, representing a substantial opportunity for alternative processing technologies that can enhance recoveries while improving environmental performance.Under the LOI, the Developer will fund both bench-scale and pilot-scale testing of the RCL platform. The program is designed to validate RCL’s ability to improve recoveries of gold and silver from refractory mineralization and assess its potential as either a complementary or alternative processing pathway to conventional pressure oxidation routes.Mr. Tim Fernback, Temas Chief Executive Officer commented:“With a meaningful portion of the world’s gold, silver and secondary metals locked up in refractory ores globally, we see this comprehensive multi-phase test program as an important step in demonstrating the commercial potential of our patented RCL technology platform. Revel Ridge provides a real world setting to validate ability and improve recoveries and reduce environmental liabilities, while also serving as a reference point for wider adoption.Subject to successful results, the LOI provides a clear pathway to a Temas-controlled commercialization vehicle focused on Western North America, where we have a deep operating experience and where demand is growing for progressing solutions that improve recoveries, reduce tailings impacts and support permitting outcomes.”Structured Pathway to Commercial DeploymentThe LOI outlines a three-phase development plan:Phase 1 – Technical ValidationThe Developer will fully fund bench-scale testing followed by pilot-scale testing, subject to successful initial results. The objective is to technically validate RCL on a refractory gold system and evaluate recoveries of gold and secondary metals including silver, zinc and lead.Phase 2 – Proposed Joint Venture FormationUpon completion of Phase 1 and subject to definitive agreements, the parties will consider forming a Joint Venture structured on an indicative 80/20 basis in favor of Temas. The Developer would invest CAD$2 million into the JV upon election to proceed.The JV’s mandate would include:>Advancing the RCL platform to commercial status>Testing on third-party mineral projects and tailings>Pursuing commercial deployment focused on refractory ores and complex feedstocks>Exclusively deploying RCL in Western North AmericaTemas would operate the JV and appoint a majority of the management committee.Phase 3 – Deployment and Project DevelopmentSubject to JV formation and funding, the parties would seek to deploy RCL directly on projects across Western North America, potentially acquire suitable assets, and establish special purpose vehicles for project development.Addressing the Refractory Gold ChallengeRefractory gold deposits present metallurgical challenges due to the encapsulation of gold within sulfide minerals. Traditional processing routes such as pressure oxidation can involve high capital intensity and environmental complexity.Temas believes its RCL platform may improve gold and silver recoveries while reducing tailings reactivity and enabling recovery of additional co-products. The atmospheric-pressure, lower-temperature, closed-loop design of the RCL process is engineered to reduce reagent consumption, lower operating costs and minimize environmental footprint relative to conventional approaches.The Company notes that additional confidential discussions are underway with third parties regarding further RCL trials on complex ores and tailings, supporting a broader commercialization strategy.ABOUT TEMAS RESOURCESRevolutionizing Metal ProductionProprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO | CSE:TMAS | OTCQB:TMASF | FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company’s patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions — validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing — while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.Temas’ RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada — La Blache and Lac Brûlé — which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company’s proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.Through this combination of innovative IP commercialization and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

