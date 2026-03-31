California Intercontinental University Soccer Team Expands Global Reach with Historic Bahamas Tour

CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) marked a significant milestone in its athletic development with an international tour to Nassau, Bahamas, where its men’s soccer team competed in a two-match series against the University of The Bahamas Mingoes on February 12 and 13, 2026.The tour followed an inaugural season that exceeded expectations. Formed only months prior, the CIU Falcons quickly established themselves as a competitive program, finishing as finalists in the Gulf Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament in Orlando, Florida. The team also faced strong opposition from international and NCAA Division I programs, including Cachanillas FC of Mexico and Cal State Fullerton, demonstrating resilience and adaptability against more established squads.A Historic Matchup in NassauThe Bahamas initiative was conceived as a competitive opportunity and strategic effort to provide student-athletes with a distinctive international experience. Unlike traditional collegiate travel circuits, CIU selected a destination where U.S. university teams rarely compete, thereby reinforcing its commitment to providing students with exposure that extends beyond the classroom.The two-game series drew notable attention from local media and the broader Bahamian sports community. It marked the first time in over a decade that a U.S. university soccer team had competed in the Bahamas, elevating the event to a historic sporting occasion.Upon arrival, the CIU delegation received a formal welcome coordinated by local officials, including representatives from the Ministry of Tourism. The level of organization and hospitality underscored the event's importance, with national television and newspapers highlighting the matches as a significant international sporting exchange.Despite entering the competition with a shortened roster due to injuries and travel constraints, CIU approached the series with determination. The University of The Bahamas Mingoes, currently leading the Bahamas Men’s Soccer League standings, proved to be a formidable opponent.In the opening match, the Mingoes secured a 4–1 victory, led by captain Ronaldo Green, who delivered a standout performance. The second match concluded with a 3–0 result, highlighted by a late breakthrough goal from midfielder Rolph Gervais and additional goals from Green, completing a two-game sweep.Competitive Spirit Amid AdversityWhile the results favored the home side, the series tested CIU’s resilience under challenging conditions. The Falcons faced a highly energized home crowd, a physically demanding style of play, and limited substitutions due to roster constraints.Even under these circumstances, the team maintained composure and competitiveness, reflecting the discipline and preparation that define CIU’s approach to student development. The experience provided valuable lessons in adaptability, teamwork, and performance under pressure, qualities that align with the expectations of rigorous academic programs such as the MBA and DBA degrees.“Competing internationally requires a different level of focus and mental strength,” the coaching staff observed. “Given the circumstances, this was a meaningful step forward for our program.”Global Recognition and Emerging RivalriesOne of the most notable outcomes of the tour was the recognition CIU received from its international counterpart. The Mingoes’ preparation and post-match celebrations reflected a deep respect for CIU’s presence and competitiveness, despite the Falcons’ relatively recent formation.The series also laid the foundation for a potential long-term rivalry between the two institutions. Both programs expressed interest in future matchups, signaling the beginning of an ongoing international sports relationship.Beyond the field, CIU players engaged with the local environment, experiencing Bahamian culture through community interactions, beaches, and shared activities. These moments reinforced the university’s emphasis on holistic education, where personal growth complements academic and athletic achievement.CIU’s commitment to developing well-rounded professionals extends across all areas of the university. Just as student-athletes are challenged to perform in diverse and demanding environments, students enrolled in CIU’s academic programs are prepared to navigate complex global business landscapes.Looking AheadThe Bahamas tour represents a foundational moment for CIU’s soccer program and a broader affirmation of the university’s global outlook. While the scoreboard results did not reflect a series victory, the long-term impact of the experience is expected to shape the program’s development in the seasons ahead.CIU plans to build on this momentum by expanding its athletic and academic initiatives, continuing to create opportunities that challenge and inspire its students.As the university looks forward, its mission remains consistent: to provide accessible, high-quality education and transformative experiences that empower students to achieve meaningful professional and personal growth.For more information about California Intercontinental University and available programs, visit www.caluniversity.edu

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