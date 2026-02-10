Attorney General Hanaway Takes Aim At Illegal Gaming Machines

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In an ongoing and continuous effort to reclaim our communities from the harms of illegal gaming halls, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office has filed suit against five retail shops for operating illegal gambling machines and providing public access to unlicensed and unregulated games in direct violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

“When retail shops turn a blind eye or facilitate a space for illegal gambling, they are not only ignoring the law, they are putting our communities at risk,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Lawlessness has always been a magnet for organized crime. My Office will hold any business accountable for profiting off of unlawful activity, and we will do everything in our power to shut illegal gaming and gambling machines down.”

Missouri’s laws are clear: It is illegal to provide access to unregulated machines and games for gambling purposes. The Attorney General’s Office, working collaboratively with local officials who are pursuing criminal charges, is filing five lawsuits against retail shops in Dunklin County. These businesses have knowingly advanced illegal gambling on their premises in violation of Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act and Missouri’s nuisance gambling laws.

These suits are being filed against:

Discount Spirits and Tobacco in Kennett; Dixie Package in Malden; Kennett Liquor and Tobacco in Kennett; Laura’s Mini Mart in Kennett; and Swindle’s Quick Shop in Malden.

The two types of illegal gambling machines being unlawfully housed in these retail shops are Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs) and fishing table games. Users typically insert cash to play. When the user wants to cash out, they receive a ticket which is cashed by the retail shops.

These retail stores are utilizing their premises to advance unlawful gambling, constituting them as a public nuisance. The Attorney General’s Office is asking the Court for civil penalties and for a permanent injunction prohibiting these establishments from providing gambling services that are detrimental to our communities.

In addition to the State’s request for injunctive relief, the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney has filed criminal charges, following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

“Promoting gambling is a felony offense that harms our community by taking Missourians’ hard-earned money. I am proud to work with the Attorney General’s Office to hold those who operate illegal slot machines accountable,” said Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain. “My office is filing felony charges against these gambling machine operators and will continue collaborating with our leaders to stop these illegal actions.”

Attorney General Hanaway will continue to work with local, state, and federal officials to root out problematic and illegal activities across the entire State of Missouri.

The full petition to Discount Spirits and Tobacco can be read here.

The full petition to Dixie Package can be read here.

The full petition to Kennett Liquor and Tobacco can be read here.

The full petition to Laura’s Mini Mart can be read here.

The full petition to Swindle’s Quick Shop can be read here.