Combating Illegal Drone Usage Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that through the federal Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program, four New York public safety agencies involved with the security of the 2026 FIFA World Cup events received more than $17.2 million to protect against the threat of the illegal use of drones. The C-UAS Grant awards funding which can be put toward the purchase of equipment and systems that help state and local agencies to detect, identify, track, monitor and/or mitigate unmanned aircraft systems that pose threats to public safety.

“With the evolution of technology comes new ways it can be used to harm others,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will go a long way to keep New Yorkers safe while allowing historic events like the 2026 World Cup and our nation’s 250th birthday to be celebrated safely and securely.”

For Fiscal Year 2026, $250 million in competitive federal funding was made available for eleven states that are either directly or indirectly hosting events tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the National Capital Region which is hosting events around the celebration of America’s 250th Independence Day. The remaining $250 million in funding will be made available in Fiscal Year 2027.

Four agencies throughout the state were awarded funding:

Recipient Award Amount New York State Police (NYSP) $6,649,007 Metropolitan Transportation Agency (MTA) $2,605,539 Port Authority of New York & New Jersey (PANYNJ) $1,500,000 New York City Police Department (NYPD) $6,460,721

As part of her 2026 State of the State, Governor Hochul announced she would be developing a comprehensive plan for drones. As drones become more widespread and capable, they pose growing risks to public safety, critical infrastructure and the public. Current laws limit the State’s ability to restrict where drones can operate, respond quickly when drones are used maliciously or dangerously, or test and utilize effective counter-drone technologies.

In the FY 2027 Executive Budget, Governor Hochul advanced a comprehensive approach to both prohibit risky drone use and narrowly pilot responsible use of drones as first responders. She advanced legislation and agency actions to further limit where drones may fly, expand law enforcement authority to respond to credible drone threats and support safe testing of counter-drone technologies. The proposal includes $5 million for the New York State Police to pilot drones as first responders, allowing officers to assess the reality of a situation before arriving on scene and promote officer and public safety.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “The ability to detect and mitigate the threat that drones pose to mass gatherings is essential to protecting the celebrations New York will host this summer. This funding will help our partners at the State Police, NYPD, MTA and Port Authority address that threat, and I am thankful to Governor Hochul for her continued support of innovative approaches to ensuring the public’s safety.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I have worked for years to secure federal investments that strengthen counter-drone capabilities and update and improve counter-drone legislation to keep New Yorkers safe. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, I am proud to have passed legislation to allow law enforcement to protect mass gatherings like the World Cup and to have delivered these federal dollars that will help make sure our state is prepared and our communities are protected. I will keep fighting to bring home federal dollars that protect New York families and safeguard Americans.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “Since the alarming drone incursions at Stewart Airport in 2024, I’ve pushed relentlessly to bolster c-UAS authorities and fund initiatives at the federal, state and local levels to ensure New Yorkers are protected. I’m proud to see New York selected for this critical program, and look forward to our continued partnership with local law enforcement on this crucial public safety initiative. Especially ahead of the World Cup, the capability to detect drones and mitigate potential threats is no longer a nice to have; it is a must have for public safety. This is exactly the type of innovation we need to be prioritizing at every level of government.”

