Governor Stein, DEQ Announce Cost-Saving Energy Program Now Available in All 100 Counties

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Energy Saver North Carolina program is now available in all 100 North Carolina counties, empowering eligible households to lower their energy bills. Residents can now check eligibility and apply for rebates to lower their electricity costs by making their homes more energy efficient. More than $200 million is available for home efficiency upgrades.

An eligible household can receive up to $16,000 in rebates for energy efficiency improvements such as heat pump heating and cooling systems and insulation, and initial estimates show a household could achieve nearly $1,000 in energy savings over the course of a year. Additional rebates of up to $14,000 are available for high efficiency electrical appliances such as water heaters and electric cooktops.

“Electricity bills are too high, and I am committed to doing everything I can to lower your costs,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolina is expanding Energy Saver NC to all 100 counties. Now, eligible families across the state will be able to lower their energy bills about $1,000 a year on average and improve the comfort and safety of their homes. These upgrades also strengthen our energy system, help our environment, and support good-paying jobs in communities statewide.”

“North Carolina is the first state in the nation to fully launch the Energy Saver program,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “Now that the program is available across the state, eligible North Carolina families can lower their utility bills by up to $80 per month, and their homes will be more comfortable. These energy-saving steps will also reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality while supporting more than 2,000 jobs for the contractors doing the installations. That’s a win all the way around for North Carolina.”

“The DEQ State Energy Office (SEO) is committed to ensuring a sustainable energy future for North Carolinians, and in just a year, we’ve met a critical goal to make that happen: Energy Saver NC is operating in all NC counties,” said Julie Woosley, SEO Director. “This program makes energy efficiency accessible to North Carolinians who need it most, helping to lower their energy costs and make their homes more comfortable while also increasing our state’s resilience and energy independence. Although we’ve reached this milestone, we still have a lot of work to do, and we look forward to signing up more families and watching the benefits flow from this program.”

Last January DEQ launched Energy Saver NC in a limited number of counties and added more counties throughout the year. The last two counties added were Wake and Mecklenburg, so now the rebates are available in all 100 counties. Since launch, initial estimates show Energy Saver NC has installed $777,000 worth of rebate-eligible projects in 51 households. However, the program is receiving and approving applications every day. Energy Saver NC has received more than 4,800 applications, with more than 1,700 applications approved and working through the rebate reservation process.

The funding for Energy Saver NC comes from two U.S Department of Energy rebate programs designed to help families make their homes more energy-efficient and make their utility bills more affordable:

Homeowners Managing Efficiency Savings (HOMES) – Offers eligible households up to $16,000 for home efficiency upgrades, such as air sealing or energy-efficient HVAC units.

– Offers eligible households up to $16,000 for home efficiency upgrades, such as air sealing or energy-efficient HVAC units. Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) – Provides up to $14,000 for high-efficiency electrical appliances such as heat pump water heaters and electric stoves.

North Carolina is the first state in the nation to fully launch both rebate types at the same time and now celebrates making both available in all 100 counties in one year.

Why it matters

By helping eligible families improve their homes with energy-efficient upgrades, the program:

Reduces power bills – Initial estimates show households will realize approximately $945 in energy savings over the course of a year.

– Initial estimates show households will realize approximately $945 in energy savings over the course of a year. Reduces household energy usage – Energy Saver NC generated an estimated 293,000 kWH in annual energy savings for households in 2025.

– Energy Saver NC generated an estimated 293,000 kWH in annual energy savings for households in 2025. Supports resilience and safety – Upgrades make homes resilient and improve home comfort and safety, especially during extreme weather.

– Upgrades make homes resilient and improve home comfort and safety, especially during extreme weather. Strengthens grid reliability – Reduced household energy usage supports the reliability of our state’s power grid by reducing energy demand and strain on the grid.

– Reduced household energy usage supports the reliability of our state’s power grid by reducing energy demand and strain on the grid. Supports local jobs that keep investing in the community – The program has more than 50 approved and trusted contractors, with more being added every day.

Who is eligible?

Rebates are based on household income and projected energy savings. Rebates include:

Full Rebates – Up to 100% of project costs covered by the rebate up to a certain amount. Available for single-family homeowners or renters earning less than 80% of their Area Median Income (AMI) as determined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

– Up to 100% of project costs covered by the rebate up to a certain amount. Available for single-family homeowners or renters earning less than 80% of their Area Median Income (AMI) as determined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Partial Rebates – Up to 50% of project costs covered by the rebate up to a certain amount. Available for moderate-income homeowners or renters earning 80% to 150% of the AMI.

For a breakdown of income eligibility, visit the AMI Income Summary.

Rebates also depend on project type and can be for amounts up to:

$8,000 for a space heating and cooling heat pump.

$4,000 for an electric load service center (electric panel).

$2,500 for electric wiring.

$1,750 for a heat pump water heater.

$1,600 for insulation, air sealing, and ventilation.

$840 for a heat pump clothes dryer and/or electric stove, cooktop, range, or oven.

The rebate amount is paid to the contractor after the project is complete. Residents are responsible only for any remaining costs after rebate amounts are applied.

What to expect

Once income eligibility is confirmed, households applying for rebates will receive a free home energy assessment. During the visit, a certified assessor will evaluate a home’s energy use and recommend improvements that will save families the most money.

All upgrades must be completed by an Energy Saver NC-approved contractor. Contractors are registered, licensed professionals specially trained in energy-efficiency installations. These partnerships not only ensure quality work but also create new business opportunities, local jobs, and economic growth within North Carolina.

After reviewing contractor quotes, households approve the projects and pricing with the rebate applied. Once the Energy Saver NC program team gives final approval, contractors complete the work, helping families start saving on their energy bills right away.

To learn more about Energy Saver NC, visit energysavernc.org.