Indiev, a KPI Creatives Platform, Simplifies Professional Video Editing for Creators and Growing Brands

By productizing video editing, Indiev enables teams to focus on strategy, distribution, and storytelling — not operational management.

Indiev is not a marketplace and not a freelance network. It’s a production system built for teams that rely on video as a core growth channel.”
— KPI Creatives representative
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiev, a subscription-based video editing platform developed by KPI Creatives, today announced its continued expansion as a production-first solution designed to help creators, startups, and growing businesses scale high-quality video content without building internal teams.

Built as part of KPI Creatives’ product ecosystem, Indiev transforms video editing from a fragmented, freelancer-dependent process into a predictable, systemized production service — optimized for speed, quality, and consistency.


Turning Video Editing Into a Scalable System
Indiev was created to solve a core bottleneck faced by modern content-driven companies: the inability to produce video at scale without operational chaos.

Through a flat monthly subscription, Indiev provides:
- Professional video editing for social media, marketing, and product content
- Fast turnaround times with defined production standards
- Centralized request management and quality control
- Access to a flexible pool of vetted editors without hiring overhead

Designed for Creators, Startups, and Content-Driven Teams
Indiev supports a wide range of use cases:
- "Creators" producing short-form and long-form video at scale
- "Startups" building consistent video presence across platforms
- "Marketing teams" outsourcing editing while maintaining brand standards
- "Agencies" using Indiev as white-label production capacity

By productizing video editing, Indiev enables teams to focus on strategy, distribution, and storytelling — not operational management.


Part of the KPI Creatives Product Ecosystem
Indiev operates as a core production layer within the KPI Creatives ecosystem, alongside other specialized platforms such as Start Podcast. Together, these products form a modular content infrastructure that supports modern growth strategies across video, audio, and distribution.
This ecosystem approach allows KPI Creatives to serve clients at different stages — from early content creation to fully managed growth systems.


Built for Speed, Quality, and Predictability
Unlike traditional agencies or freelance models, Indiev emphasizes:
- Clear scope and deliverables
- Guaranteed turnaround times
- Standardized quality control
- Transparent, subscription-based pricing

This makes Indiev particularly suited for teams that treat content as an ongoing asset rather than one-off campaigns.


About Indiev

Indiev is a subscription-based video editing platform developed by KPI Creatives. It provides professional, scalable video production services for creators and growing businesses that need speed, consistency, and operational clarity.
🌐 https://www.indiev.org

About KPI Creatives

KPI Creatives is a growth-oriented digital agency delivering productized creative, content, and marketing systems. The agency builds scalable infrastructure that enables businesses to grow through predictable execution, clear processes, and measurable outcomes.
🌐 https://www.kpi-creatives.com

Yaroslav Korets
KPI Creatives
+1 573-498-2562
