Indiev, a KPI Creatives Platform, Simplifies Professional Video Editing for Creators and Growing Brands

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indiev, a subscription-based video editing platform developed by KPI Creatives, today announced its continued expansion as a production-first solution designed to help creators, startups, and growing businesses scale high-quality video content without building internal teams.Built as part of KPI Creatives’ product ecosystem, Indiev transforms video editing from a fragmented, freelancer-dependent process into a predictable, systemized production service — optimized for speed, quality, and consistency.Turning Video Editing Into a Scalable System___Indiev was created to solve a core bottleneck faced by modern content-driven companies: the inability to produce video at scale without operational chaos.Through a flat monthly subscription, Indiev provides: Professional video editing for social media, marketing, and product content- Fast turnaround times with defined production standards- Centralized request management and quality control- Access to a flexible pool of vetted editors without hiring overheadDesigned for Creators, Startups, and Content-Driven Teams___Indiev supports a wide range of use cases:- "Creators" producing short-form and long-form video at scale- "Startups" building consistent video presence across platforms- "Marketing teams" outsourcing editing while maintaining brand standards- "Agencies" using Indiev as white-label production capacityBy productizing video editing, Indiev enables teams to focus on strategy, distribution, and storytelling — not operational management.Part of the KPI Creatives Product Ecosystem___Indiev operates as a core production layer within the KPI Creatives ecosystem, alongside other specialized platforms such as Start Podcast. Together, these products form a modular content infrastructure that supports modern growth strategies across video, audio, and distribution.This ecosystem approach allows KPI Creatives to serve clients at different stages — from early content creation to fully managed growth systems.Built for Speed, Quality, and Predictability___Unlike traditional agencies or freelance models, Indiev emphasizes:- Clear scope and deliverables- Guaranteed turnaround times- Standardized quality control- Transparent, subscription-based pricingThis makes Indiev particularly suited for teams that treat content as an ongoing asset rather than one-off campaigns.About IndievIndiev is a subscription-based video editing platform developed by KPI Creatives. It provides professional, scalable video production services for creators and growing businesses that need speed, consistency, and operational clarity.About KPI CreativesKPI Creatives is a growth-oriented digital agency delivering productized creative, content, and marketing systems. The agency builds scalable infrastructure that enables businesses to grow through predictable execution, clear processes, and measurable outcomes.

