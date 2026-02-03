ADUscale Launches Free Online Feasibility Tool to Help California Homeowners Determine ADU Potential in Minutes

Most homeowners start their ADU journey with uncertainty — not knowing if their property qualifies, what type of ADU is possible or what might block the project

Most homeowners start their ADU journey with uncertainty — not knowing if their property qualifies, what type of ADU is possible, or what might block the project.” — Yaroslav Korets, CEO of ADUscale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADUscale, a California-based ADU platform, today announced the launch of its new ADU Feasibility Tool, a web-based product that allows homeowners to instantly assess whether they can build an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on their property — before speaking with a contractor, architect, or lender.The tool enables users to enter their property address and receive an immediate, plain-English feasibility assessment based on zoning data, California ADU regulations, and real-world site constraints. Unlike traditional feasibility studies or sales-driven calculators, the ADUscale Feasibility Tool delivers actionable insights without requiring upfront contact information.What the Feasibility Tool ProvidesWith a single address lookup, homeowners can learn:— Whether an ADU is likely feasible, conditionally feasible, or high risk— Which ADU types may be possible (detached, attached, garage conversion, JADU)— Estimated size, height, and setback constraints— Parking requirements and common exemptions— Early warnings about potential zoning or site-related risksAfter reviewing results, users can optionally request a personalized ADU Feasibility Report or proceed to a professional site inspection to confirm conditions on the ground."We built this tool to give people real answers first, reduce costly mistakes, and bring transparency to one of the most confusing parts of the ADU process." said Yaroslav Korets , CEO of ADUscale.ADUscale designed the tool around a simple principle: deliver value before asking for commitment. Results are shown instantly on screen, without a sales call or mandatory email capture.“This isn’t a calculator and it’s not a static PDF,” added Korets. “It’s a decision tool that helps homeowners understand whether they should move forward at all — and if so, how.”ADUs now account for nearly one in five new housing units built in California, driven by state-level reforms and rising housing costs. Yet many projects fail or stall due to early misunderstandings around zoning, utilities, and feasibility.By surfacing constraints early and translating regulations into homeowner-friendly language, ADUscale aims to reduce failed projects, permitting delays, and budget overruns — while accelerating responsible ADU development across California.The ADUscale Feasibility Tool is now live and available for free at aduscale.com About ADUscaleADUscale is a California-based ADU platform helping homeowners plan, finance, and build accessory dwelling units with confidence. By combining data-driven feasibility tools, vetted professionals, and transparent project workflows, ADUscale simplifies the ADU process from first question to finished build.

