Learn proper pond management techniques at free MDC workshop in Cape Girardeau March 11

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn proper pond management techniques at a free workshop at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center Wednesday, March 11. The event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. MDC instructors will cover pond construction, fish stocking, proper fisheries management, aquatic plant management, and the types of wildlife that may use a pond.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUB.

Questions about this event can be sent to MDC Fisheries Biologist Levi Frazier at levi.frazier@mdc.mo.gov.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.