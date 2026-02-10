MDC, partners host an Evening with Wildlife March 10 in Edina

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to an Evening with Wildlife at the Knox County High School in Edina Tuesday, March 10. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the main speaker, MDC Damage Biologist Daryl Damron, will begin at 7 p.m.

This free event will feature several conservation-related exhibits including interactive booths by the Northeast Missouri Beekeeping Association, Quail Forever, MDC, and more. MDC staff will also be present to score deer antlers with official Boone and Crockett measurements. The main speaker, Daryl Damron, will present on Missouri’s large predators.

All ages are invited, and questions about this event should be sent to Conservation Agent Dustin Snead at dustin.snead@mdc.mo.gov. The Knox County High School is located at 55701 MO-6 in Edina.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.