TraitWare and Jamf Join Forces to Simplify and Secure Access to Macs — Online and Offline

The TraitWare–Jamf integration delivers simplified, phishing-resistant MFA and secure user elevation for macOS — from anywhere, with or without internet access.

With this integration, we’re helping organizations eliminate passwords while maintaining strong security. Security should be frictionless — and now, it can be.” — Heath Spencer

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TraitWare –Jamf integration delivers passwordless, phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) and secure user elevation for macOS — from anywhere, with or without internet access.Offline MFA Login for macOS Made EasyTraitWare now enables passwordless, secure login to Mac devices — both online and offline — using its mobile authentication app. After initial setup, users can authenticate locally using one-time passcodes (OTPs) generated by the TraitWare Authentication App, removing the need for passwords without compromising security or access."Offline MFA login with TraitWare and Jamf is designed with unparalleled security and simplicity at the core," said Heath Spencer, CEO at TraitWare."Whether you're logging in or elevating privileges, our phishing-resistant MFA — combined with geofencing — ensures that only the right users, in the right location, can gain access, even without an internet connection."Secure Access Features — Online and Offline- TraitWare's modern MFA solution integrates seamlessly with Jamf to provide:- Passwordless, phishing-resistant authentication- Secure user elevation for macOS environments- Offline access via OTPs from the TraitWare mobile app- Geofencing to restrict logins based on user proximity to the MacThese capabilities ensure secure login and user elevation — even in disconnected or low-bandwidth environments — while maintaining the highest standards for cybersecurity.One Authentication App for Both Mac and Cloud AccessThe TraitWare Authentication App also enables secure access to cloud-based resources using standard OpenID Connect (OIDC) protocols — fully supported by Jamf. This ensures a consistent, modern authentication experience across both local and cloud environments."With this integration, we're helping organizations eliminate passwords while maintaining strong security," added Spencer."Security should be frictionless — and now, it can be."Together, TraitWare and Jamf deliver a streamlined, secure, and scalable authentication solution that protects users and macOS devices from phishing, credential theft, and other advanced cyber threats.Log in to your Mac using simple, secure, passwordless MFA — online or offline — with TraitWare and Jamf.

TraitWare and Jamf - MFA for Mac

