Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on March 12, 2026

MARYLAND, November 3 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Committees will review the Fiscal Year 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program for the Department of Health and Human Services

The joint Education and Culture (EC) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Thursday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m. to review education-related projects in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Shebra Evans and Kristin Mink.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Laurie-Anne Sayles and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Dawn Luedtke.

The HHS Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. to review three projects within the FY27-32 CIP for DHHS. These include the Affordable Living Quarters, Diversion Center and Non-Congregate Shelter Space Projects.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Review: The joint EC and HHS Committee will review education-related projects in the FY27-32 CIP for DHHS. The County Executive’s recommends $74.2 million for the DHHS FY27-32 CIP over the six-year period, which represents a reduction of $2.4 million, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The reduction is primarily the result of planned project closeouts, including education-related project closeouts. The recommended CIP does not include any proposed new projects for the FY27-32 program.

At this meeting the committee will review the following projects: Child Care Renovations – Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Remediation; Child Care Renovations – Playgrounds; Child Care Renovations – Facility Replacement; Child Care in Schools; High School Wellness Center and Expanded Wellness Services; and School Based Health and Linkages to Learning Centers.

The recommended FY27-32 CIP includes a $2 million increase, or 3.7 percent, for the Child Care Renovations—ADA Remediation Project over the six-year period compared to Amended FY25-30; a $1.7 million increase, or 27.7 percent, for Child Care Renovations—Playgrounds; a $17.5 million decrease, or 37.5 percent, for Child Care Renovations—Facility Replacement; and a $7.9 million increase, or 11.2 percent, for High School Wellness Center and Expanded Wellness Services. The Early Care and Education Facility Fund Project is pending closeout. The School Based Health and Linkages to Learning Centers Project is recommended to maintain total project costs from the FY25-30 CIP, representing 61.7 percent decrease during the six-year FY27-32 CIP.

Review: The HHS Committee will review three projects within the FY27-32 CIP for DHHS. These include the Affordable Living Quarters, Diversion Center and Non-Congregate Shelter Space Projects.

The County Executive recommends $74.2 million for the DHHS FY27-32 CIP over the six-year period, which represents a reduction of $2.4 million, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. The reduction is primarily the result of planned project closeouts. The recommended CIP does not include any proposed new projects for the FY27-32 program.

The County Executive recommends more than $6.9 million for the Affordable Living Quarters Project, which represents a decrease of $312,000, or 4.3 percent, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. This project utilizes federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to support facility planning and site selection to create 18 deeply affordable, furnished and private units for one-or-two person households.

The Executive has allocated $150,000 in federal aid from the Affordable Living Quarters project to develop program requirements for the Non-Congregate Shelter Space Project. The funding would allow the County to consider how a non-congregate shelter space for individuals that experience acute challenges in congregate shelters can add to the County's homeless services system.

The County Executive recommends more than $25.3 million for the Diversion Center project, which represents a nearly $3 million increase, or 13.4 percent, from the Amended FY25-30 CIP. This project provides for the design and construction of the Diversion Center, which would divert people experiencing a behavioral health crisis from emergency departments and criminal justice facilities to a less restrictive and more clinically appropriate community-based setting.

