Public Hearing Held on Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando’s Anti-Algorithmic Price Fixing Act to Prohibit Price-Fixing and Collusion that Results in Higher Rents

MARYLAND, November 3 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

On Tuesday, a press conference and public hearing were held on Councilmember Jawando’s bill to prohibit price-fixing and collusion that results in higher rents and other unfavorable lease terms for residents. Councilmember Shebra Evans and Councilmember Kristin Mink are cosponsors.

“Growing up as a low-income renter in Montgomery County, I know that for so many renters, it feels like the game is rigged. In this case, it really is,” said Councilmember Jawando. “Nearly 40 percent of our 1.1 million residents are renters, and I often remind people, these are their homes. We have to crack down on and prevent predatory practices that drive up the cost of rent. This legislation is about stopping price-fixing and collusion that inflates housing costs.”

Councilmember Mink said, “I’m proud to cosponsor Bill 8-26, as we continue working with colleagues and our community advocates to take real, tangible action on housing affordability. Bill 8-26 will put a stop to one of the most appalling and indefensible practices amongst predatory landlords: using algorithms and AI to maximize profits through a modern-day form of price fixing. In fact, the dominant provider of these price-setting software advertised on its website, ‘Find out how we can help you outperform the market three percent to seven percent.’ Now is the time for Montgomery County to join jurisdictions across the United States by banning these rent-setting algorithms entirely.”

"Housing affordability is the most significant issue facing families today,” said Councilmember Shebra Evans. “As we continue to develop solutions that provide affordable housing for our residents, we must also fight against any unfair practices that contribute to higher prices. Approximately 62 percent of renters in Montgomery County earning under $50,000 annually spend over half their income on housing. Rental costs should be driven by the market, not a hidden algorithm. Bill 8-26 supports this principle by prohibiting the use of algorithmic devices to establish rents or rental terms in the County and equally important, provides for the enforcement of the prohibitions. We cannot allow rental price fixing at a time when housing affordability has hit historic lows. Bill 8-26 represents one more opportunity to provide housing stability for Montgomery County renters.”

“Algorithmic software is increasingly being used to drive up rents and create artificial scarcity in the housing market,” said Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) Director Scott Bruton. “This bill would help establish a fairer rental marketplace, with tenants empowered to negotiate lower rents and landlords competing on a level playing field. Jurisdictions across the country are taking action to regulate rent-setting algorithms, and this legislation will help stop these anticompetitive practices in Montgomery County."

City of Rockville Mayor Monique Ashton said, “Housing affordability is one of the most urgent challenges facing residents. Rockville has testified in support of the bill to ensure that innovation in the housing market follows the rules of fair competition—because technology should help renters, not quietly drive prices up. Protecting fair competition in the housing market is essential to protecting affordability for Rockville renters.”

“I want to thank Councilmember Jawando for sponsoring this bill and for his dedication to tenants and working families throughout the County,” City of Rockville Councilmember Izola Shaw said. “This bill works to confront the economic disparities that fuel housing insecurity. A ban on algorithmic pricing is a great step towards a Montgomery County where everyone can build a secure future and have confidence in their housing.”

Tonia M. Chestnut, president of Progressive Maryland’s Enclave Tenant Association & Resource Committee member of Housing Justice Montgomery, said, “This ‘hub-and-spoke’ system of rent-setting algorithms is essentially a digital form of price coordination, and it has to stop. Families in Montgomery County should not be pushed out of their homes because software is being used to drive rents higher across the market. Bill 8-26 gives us the power to protect our communities from unchecked rent increases, displacement, and housing instability—and to make sure housing justice, not greed, wins in Montgomery County.”

“It's bad enough that too many renters are priced out of their homes by the irresponsible greed of some landlords without having to contend with the weaponization of the rental market with price fixing algorithms,” said Renters Alliance Executive Director Matt Losak. “Instead, let's protect all renters from price gouging and end price fixing.”

“With the cost-of-living crisis raging, secret algorithms pushing rent prices up across the County are unacceptable,” said Ben Winters, Director of AI and Privacy at the Consumer Federation of America. “Bill 8-26 prohibits this unfair and illegal practice simply and decisively, giving Montgomery County residents one less thing to worry about when looking for places to live.”

View photos from the press conference.

# # #