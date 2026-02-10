Frances Harder selected for The Trailblazer Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals IAOTP will honor Frances Harder at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frances Harder, Founder, President and Owner, was recently selected for The Trailblazer Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honour in itself. The Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals who have broken barriers, pioneered innovative methods in their industry, and set new standards of excellence in their areas of expertise. In recognition of his extraordinary impact and enduring commitment to her industry, Ms. Frances Harder will be honored with the Trailblazer Award at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala With more than four decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Harder has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Harder is the founder, president, and owner of Fa$hion for Profit Consulting in California for almost 25 years. She founded the Fashion Business Inc. in 1998, the first of its kind, industry specific, educational not for profit 501c3. They provide entrepreneurial training, displaced workers retraining, resources and networking. Through their webinars and seminars globally they serve both the US apparel market and internationally. She is also a curriculum advisor of fashion programs and an adjunct professor at California Polytechnic State University. She has advised numerous colleges, which has included sitting on the dean’s advisory board for the merchandising department at California Polytechnic State University. With an expert’s eye, she provides clients and students with experienced, helpful overviews and insights into the latest happenings in the fashion industry as it relates to design, product development, marketing, manufacturing, and almost everything that goes into producing garments. She also started her own publication company, Harder Publications, where she self-published Fashion for Profit, now in its 11th edition, along with Costing for Profit, and Brand Building for Profit. All publications address the business side of stating an apparel business.In addition, she is a consultant with the International Trade Centre, the World Trade Organization, the United Nations, and an apparel business and design consultant with various companies in England. Ms. Harder also serves as an expert witness regarding industry-related issues such as chargebacks, trademarks, copyrights, trade dress, trade secrets, patent infringement issues, and research and development. She advises Cal Poly Pomona and she was an invited presenter in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai.Ms. Harder is also an international presenter, organizer and moderator as she has shared her knowledge through creative works at various trade shows in the United States, England, Canada, Nepal, Peru, Egypt and other worldwide locations.Ms. Harder’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to fashion design, product development, marketing, trends, styling, global business development, brand management, training, fashion illustration, public relations, graphic design, and branding.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Harder planned on a career in graphic design, however she earned a Bachelor of Arts in fashion, with honors, from the University of Salford in the United Kingdom. She was heavily influenced by her father, a textile engineer, and her mother, a fashion designer for her uncle who owned a factory.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Harder has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was awarded Top Founder/President of the decade for 2025 and Top Founder/President of the Year as well as The Empowered Woman Award for 2024 by IAOTP. She graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December for her selection of The Trailblazer Award.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Harder also emphasizes that the most important thing to her is her family. She is married with two grown, professionally successful children and has two grandchildren. In her personal time, she paints, presents art exhibitions, and exercises.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Harder for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Frances Harder is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Harder believes her success is the result of enjoying her work, being open to networking, her willingness to change especially when opportunities arise, recognizing opportunities and striving to do her best to make them work for her and others. Looking forward, she expects to continue consulting with new companies to help them flourish, conducting seminars, and serving as an expert witness for industry-related legal issues.For more information please visit: https://fashionforprofit.com/ Watch her interview on TIP Radio here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXj3_6e3REg About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.