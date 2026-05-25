Bob Hopkins selected as Top Professor of Philanthropic Studies of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Bob Hopkins at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Hopkins , Professor of Business Communications and Social Entrepreneurship, was recently selected as Top Professor of Philanthropic Studies of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to education, philanthropy, and social entrepreneurship.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are selected based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, longevity in the field, and contributions to their communities. Mr. Hopkins will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala this December at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in New York City.With more than four decades of experience in education, communications, philanthropy, and social entrepreneurship, Mr. Hopkins has certainly proven himself as an accomplished and inspiring professional. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he has devoted his career to empowering students and communities through education, volunteerism, humanitarian work, and entrepreneurship.Currently, Mr. Hopkins serves as a Lecturer and Instructor in Communications and Business, teaching at universities and colleges throughout Texas and Mexico. He is also a Professor of Business Communications and Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Texas at Arlington, where he encourages students to become leaders, role models, and changemakers committed to making a positive difference in the world.Beyond academia, Mr. Hopkins is the Founder and President of Philanthropy Inc., an organization dedicated to teaching philanthropy, volunteerism, and entrepreneurship to young people. One of his signature initiatives, PAVE—Philanthropy and Volunteerism in Education, later expanded into Philanthropy and Volunteerism in Entrepreneurship, was created to help students develop leadership skills, social responsibility, confidence, and a passion for giving back to their communities.Mr. Hopkins’ humanitarian efforts have also extended internationally. Through his work with the Global Community for Education, he helped build schools in Nepal for underserved communities. Following devastating earthquakes that destroyed several schools, he remained dedicated to rebuilding and restoring educational opportunities for children and families in the region. His work continues to reflect his lifelong mission of changing lives through education and compassion.In addition to his philanthropic initiatives, Mr. Hopkins founded Philanthropy World Magazine, a publication focused on highlighting charitable efforts, humanitarian leadership, and social impact around the world. Throughout his career, he has consistently used his platform to inspire others to become more engaged in service and community leadership.Prior to embarking on his professional journey, Mr. Hopkins earned his Master of Arts in Communications from Kansas State University, specializing in speech and communications.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Hopkins has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for his selection as Top Professor of Philanthropic StudiesThe President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Bob Hopkins, for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Bob is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Hopkins credits his success to perseverance, faith, compassion, and his desire to inspire future generations to lead with purpose and integrity. In the future, he looks forward to continuing his work in education, philanthropy, and social entrepreneurship while mentoring students and helping communities around the world thrive.For more information, visit: linkedin.com/in/bob-hopkins-29b09b10About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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