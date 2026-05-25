Amy Hitchinson Selected as Top CEO/Founder of the Decade by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Amy Hitchinson at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, just recently selected Amy Hitchinson as Top CEO/Founder of the Decade 2026.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one CEO/Founder is selected for this distinguished recognition. Amy Hitchinson is being honored for over three decades of excellence and leadership in the early learning industry. She will be celebrated at IAOTP’s Annual Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic The Plaza Hotel.With more than three decades of experience in the childcare and early learning industry, Amy Hitchinson, Founder and CEO of The Ivy Academy of Early Learning, has established herself as a highly respected leader and expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven professional, Amy is known for her straightforward, solution-oriented approach when collaborating with families, staff, government agencies, and industry peers. Her unwavering commitment to what is best for children and families has firmly positioned her at the forefront of early education in Illinois.At the heart of Amy’s mission is The Ivy Academy, a nonprofit early learning center serving children from six weeks to 12 years of age. The Academy fosters a lifelong love of learning while supporting holistic development—intellectual, emotional, and social—through creative exploration and play-based education. Supported by a team of dedicated and highly qualified educators, The Ivy Academy provides a safe, nurturing environment where children are encouraged to thrive.Its comprehensive programs are thoughtfully designed to meet children at every stage of development. Infant care focuses on early developmental milestones, while toddler programs cultivate curiosity and independence. The preschool and pre-K curriculum promotes creativity and school readiness, and both full- and half-day kindergarten programs build a strong academic foundation. Before- and after-school care offers enrichment opportunities along with homework support, and during the summer months, children enjoy engaging, themed experiences through Ivy Academy’s dynamic summer camp.Amy’s work is deeply personal and purpose-driven. As a mother to a daughter living with a disability, she brings a unique perspective and profound empathy to her role, shaping her strong commitment to advocacy and inclusive education.Amy’s distinguished career reflects a longstanding commitment to leadership, innovation, and community impact. She currently serves as Founder and CEO of The Ivy Academy of Early Learning in Elgin, Illinois, a role she has held since 2011, as well as Founder and CEO of The Ivy Academy of Early Learning II, Inc. in Geneva since 2018. In 2020, she expanded her mission by founding the North End Youth Center, a vital hub for youth support and enrichment in the Elgin community. Since 2013, Amy has also served as President of Harrington Builders Inc., where she leverages her expertise to help local families access affordable housing.Earlier in her career, Amy held key leadership roles that further shaped her expertise and passion for service. She served as Area Director for PROaupair, a national agency specializing in professional au pair placements for children with special needs, and spent over two decades as Center Director at Betty’s Daycare, overseeing operations in both Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg.Amy’s areas of expertise include early childhood development, childcare management, nonprofit leadership, child and youth advocacy, organizational leadership, and parenting skills training. She is especially recognized for her work in special education collaboration and her unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive, accessible learning environments for all children.Before embarking on her professional journey, Amy built a strong academic foundation. She earned a Master’s Degree in Sociology from National Louis University. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Humanistic Sociology from Western Illinois University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and an Associate’s Degree in Child Development from William Rainey Harper College. Her academic achievements also include a Certificate in Child Development and multiple recognitions for early childhood literacy and child advocacy.Throughout her illustrious career, Amy Hitchinson has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Most recently, she was selected for the Empowered Woman Award and last year, she was selected for Top Founder and CEO of the Year by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala in December for her induction into Bombshell Boss Babes and her newest honor as Top CEO /Founder of the DecadeBeyond her professional accomplishments, Amy is deeply committed to community engagement and advocacy. She has served on a task force for the Illinois State Board of Education and co-authored Parent’s Rights for Disabled Children, a valuable resource that empowers families by outlining the educational rights of children receiving special education services. Amy is also a founding member of the Illinois Daycare Owners Association and a regular contributor to the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics. Her continued involvement with numerous organizations and initiatives throughout Kane County, Illinois, reflects her unwavering dedication to making a meaningful difference at both the local and national levels.With three thriving centers currently in operation, Amy’s vision continues to expand. Looking ahead, she is collaborating with officials in Italy to introduce innovative programs designed to support adults with developmental disabilities. This forward-thinking initiative aims to transform unused properties into vibrant community centers, seamlessly blending local resources with international collaboration to create inclusive, supportive environments.Reflecting on her journey, Amy attributes her success to her perseverance, strong work ethic, and the guidance of mentors who have inspired her along the way. Outside of her professional endeavors, she enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family. As she looks to the future, Amy remains committed to expanding her impact and continuing to create meaningful change within her community and beyond.For more information, please visit: www.theivyacademy.org/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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