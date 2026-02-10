Minister Willie Aucamp on 16% decline in rhino poaching

16% decline in rhino poaching shows the impact of anti-poaching and anti-trafficking efforts, says Minister Aucamp

South Africa’s anti-poaching and anti-trafficking efforts have yielded a 16% overall decline in rhino poaching in 2025 compared to 2024. This is according to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp, who attributes the decline to dedication and tactical, swift coordination.

“From January to December 2025, 352 rhinos were poached in South Africa, with 266 being killed on state properties and 86 on privately owned parks, reserves or farms. This was a decrease of 68 in comparison to 420 rhinos poached in 2024,” said Minister Aucamp.

The hardest hit province was Mpumalanga that lost 178 rhinos; which is a notable increase from the 92 that were lost in 2024. The majority of the rhinos lost in Mpumalanga Province were in the Kruger National Park, which reported a total of 175 poached rhino for 2025. This is a sharp increase of 87 animals more than the 88 that were reported for Kruger National Park in 2024.

Rhino poaching numbers in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in Kwazulu-Natal dropped from 198 in 2024 to 63 in 2025. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has attributed the significant reduction in poaching in this Park to closer collaboration between Ezemvelo and KwaZulu-Natal rhino owners through the Integrated Wildlife Zones (IWZ) Programme, as well as sustained support from key conservation partners, including WWF, Save the Rhino International, Wildlife ACT, and Peace Parks Foundation (PPF).

Whilst Ezemvelo recognises that the strategic dehorning programme implemented in 2024 served as a critical catalyst in stabilising rhino poaching pressures and enabled urgent, targeted interventions; analysis of the 2025 outcomes confirms that multiple complementary interventions were central to the reduction in poaching incidents. Key among these were enhanced detection and early-warning capability, achieved through the deployment and integration of advanced camera technologies and sensors; and the implementation of the Integrity Implementation Plan, which included the successful polygraphing of all park law-enforcement personnel, reinforcing organisational integrity and public confidence.

As we closely monitor implementation of the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking (NISCWT), we continue to see some very good convictions in relation to rhino-related cases, with lengthy direct imprisonment terms in respect of cases related to rhino crimes. The important work of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Environmental Working Group (comprising nodal prosecutors from across the country) is resulting in the centralisation of more cases, ensuring that accused are being prosecuted for various cases simultaneously thereby providing the court with a full view of the extent of criminal activities undertaken by the syndicates and therefore focusing on the organised criminal and money laundering elements of these cases.