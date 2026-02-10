K-pop Group Nchive Appointed as Global Ambassadors for Stanton University

K-pop as a global ambassador for SU—connecting creativity, diversity, and the future of learning.

SEOUL, CALIFORNIA, SOUTH KOREA, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising K-pop boy group Nchive has been formally appointed as global ambassadors for Stanton University during an official ceremony held on February 9, 2026, at the university’s Seoul office in Mapo-gu, Seoul. The event marked a significant collaboration between the U.S.-based higher education institution and one of Korea’s rapidly emerging global music acts.

The ceremony opened with welcoming remarks from Stanton University President Dr. Kwang Ho Kim, who encouraged the members to “discover and refine their own unique colors” as they continue their personal and professional journeys. Following an introduction to the university’s academic philosophy and its hybrid online–offline learning system by Vice President Hyuneun Lee, all six Nchive members—Ian, Hael, Kangsan, Yuchan, Juyeong, and En—received their official ambassador certificates.

The appointment was initiated when member Juyeong enrolled as a freshman in Stanton University’s Business Administration program, prompting the group to support his academic path and participate collectively in promoting the institution. Despite his busy schedule as a global performer, university leaders expressed confidence that the school’s flexible learning model would allow him to balance studies with international activities.

During the event, Juyeong shared his commitment to pursuing both academics and his artistic career, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to represent the university as both a student and an ambassador. The other members echoed strong support, noting that while only one member is formally enrolled, the entire team intends to stand behind the university’s mission and public presence with pride and unity.

Leader Hael emphasized the team’s enthusiasm for the role, stating that they aim to “positively promote Stanton University on every stage we stand on,” while member Kangsan highlighted the alignment between the university’s global educational values and the group’s international experiences gained through tours across Europe and Asia.

As ambassadors, Nchive will represent Stanton University not only in Korea but also across the United States and worldwide, leveraging their fast-growing global influence. Their recent activities—including invitations from the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism and brand partnerships with AION Motors and Shinhan Bank Cambodia—position them as strong cultural connectors in advancing the university’s global visibility.

Stanton University, established in 1996 and accredited by WASC, continues to expand its global footprint through collaborations that celebrate education, culture, and international engagement. With campuses in Anaheim and Los Angeles, the institution offers a wide range of degree programs and maintains a strong commitment to accessible, industry-relevant instruction for a diverse student body.

The partnership with Nchive signals the university’s strategic focus on global outreach and its dedication to fostering a dynamic connection between education and contemporary culture.

