Bridging IT Strategy and Leadership: Stanton University’s ISM Club Host Insightful Project Management Seminar

Guest speaker May Nguyen, PMP, delivers an inspiring introduction on real-world project management frameworks and professional certification pathways during the Stanton University ISM seminar. Dr. Phan-Ho and the Stanton University ISM Department officially recognize Ms. Nguyen, PMP, for her dedication to guiding the next generation of IT managers and business professionals.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Stanton University, the Master of Science in Information Systems Management (MISM) and the Bachelor of Science in Information System Management (BSISM) programs are intentionally designed to prepare students to lead and manage information systems in today’s fast-changing tech environment. By combining core technology strategy, deep analytics, robust project management, and ethical leadership, the Information Systems Management (ISM) Department goes far beyond teaching simple technical literacy. It actively builds the next generation of strategic decision-makers.

A vital piece of this educational ecosystem is the Stanton University ISM Club, an active, student-led organization dedicated to bringing real-world industry insights directly to the campus community. Driven by the philosophy that a student's entire future career depends on treating every course and opportunity as a critical stepping stone, the ISM Club continuously works to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world execution.

Connecting Students with Industry Excellence

Demonstrating this commitment to active learning, the ISM Department and the ISM Club recently hosted a highly successful project management seminar featuring guest speaker May Nguyen, PMP.

The seminar provided an invaluable platform for both undergraduate and graduate students to dive into real-world project management methodologies. Attendees gained critical exposure to industry-standard practices, explored diverse career pathways, and learned about the high-demand leadership skills essential for modern IT and business environments.

A major highlight of the event was May Nguyen’s comprehensive breakdown of the Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification. Students discovered how professional credentials act as massive career accelerators—transforming them from technical executors into high-value leaders who can confidently align IT frameworks with overarching business goals.

A Community United by Professional Growth

The success of the seminar highlights the strength of the Stanton University community. The ISM Department and the ISM Club extend their combined, heartfelt gratitude to May Nguyen for sharing her time and expertise, and to all the dedicated students, faculty members, and staff whose attendance and support made the event possible. A special thank you goes out to the energetic ISM Club team for their meticulous efforts in organizing and promoting the seminar.

This event represents just one milestone in Stanton's ongoing mission to provide actionable career development opportunities. By continually inviting industry professionals to share their expertise, the ISM Department and the ISM Club ensure that Stanton students remain competitive, prepared, and ready to seize opportunities the moment they arise.

Stay tuned for future ISM Club events as they continue to deliver the networking, certifications, and real-world tools our students need to pioneer the future of technology management!

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