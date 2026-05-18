Stanton University Expands Academic Horizon with Launch of New "Introduction to Applied AI" course

Dr. Phan-Ho leads an interactive discussion with Information Systems students. The session highlights Stanton University's commitment to practical, collaborative learning. Inside an Information Systems classroom at Stanton University. The university's expanding curriculum provides practical tech education to prepare students for an evolving workforce.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its continued commitment to maintaining a cutting-edge curriculum aligned with global innovation, Stanton University has officially announced the addition of a major new undergraduate elective: Introduction to Applied AI. This forward-thinking course marks a pivotal expansion of the university's academic footprint, designed to prepare students for an increasingly tech-driven world.

In an effort to democratize digital literacy, the course is placed in the elective section and is open to undergraduate students from all academic majors. Whether pursuing degrees in business, the arts, or social sciences, students will have the opportunity to develop future-ready skills that are rapidly redefining the global workforce.

The curriculum bridges the gap between complex technological theory and practical, real-world execution. Students will gain comprehensive insights into core AI concepts, terminology, and industrial applications, while also obtaining hands-on experience using no-code and low-code tools to build simple AI solutions and interpret data outputs.

Several core learning outcomes anchor the new course:

• Mastering AI Foundations: Students will learn to confidently explain core AI concepts, frameworks, and terminology.

• Identifying Industrial Use Cases: The curriculum guides students to spot and analyze AI opportunities across various global industries.

• Hands-On Development: Students will utilize modern no-code and low-code tools to build simple, functional AI solutions.

• Data-Driven Decision Making: The course trains students to accurately interpret AI-generated outputs to inform strategic choices.

• Strategic Communication: Cultivating the ability to present AI-driven insights clearly to both technical and non-technical audiences alike.

"We believe this course will provide a valuable opportunity for all students to gain practical, future-ready skills in one of the most important fields shaping our world today," stated Dr. Louna Al Hallak, PhD, Chief Academic Officer.

As Stanton University continues to expand both its academic and athletic paradigms, the launch of Introduction to Applied AI stands as a testament to the institution’s commitment to building competitive, character-driven programs. For the student body and the broader university community, this new offering marks a clear indication of Stanton's dedication to fostering next-generation leadership and innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.