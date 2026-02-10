Harmonic Design Launches HDAnalytics: Privacy-First, Cookieless Analytics Built Natively for WordPress

HDAnalytics Dashboard Widget

HDAnalytics is a fast, cookieless WordPress analytics plugin delivering actionable insights, full GDPR/CCPA compliance, and a beautiful native dashboard widget.

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton, Ontario — Harmonic Design , an independent WordPress developer known for premium plugins and five-star support, today announced the release of HDAnalytics , a privacy-first analytics platform designed specifically for WordPress site owners who want analytics without invasive tracking.HDAnalytics delivers real-time website analytics using cookieless tracking, eliminating the need for consent banners, third-party scripts, or external dashboards. Built from the ground up for WordPress, the plugin integrates directly into the admin area with a fast, lightweight dashboard widget that surfaces meaningful metrics in an intuitive view.“Most analytics tools were never designed with WordPress or privacy in mind,” said Harmonic Design, developer of HDPlugins . “HDAnalytics flips that model by being native to WordPress, respectful of user privacy, and genuinely pleasant to use.”Unlike traditional analytics platforms that rely on cookies, cross-site identifiers, or data exports to external servers, HDAnalytics collects only essential, anonymized metrics. This approach ensures full compliance with GDPR and CCPA standards, while also improving site performance by removing heavy third-party JavaScript dependencies.The plugin provides site owners with clear insights into page views, referrers, countries, devices, and more — without overwhelming charts or unnecessary complexity. Data is stored and processed efficiently, making HDAnalytics well-suited for freelancers, agencies, bloggers, and businesses who value speed, ownership, and simplicity.Key features of HDAnalytics include:- Cookieless, privacy-first tracking with no personal data collection- Gorgeous WordPress dashboard widget- Lightning-fast performance with minimal impact on page load times- GDPR and CCPA compliance by default, no configuration required- Clean, intuitive UI designed for clarity, not clutter- Five-star support from an experienced WordPress plugin developerBecause HDAnalytics runs entirely within WordPress, users retain full control over their analytics data without relying on external platforms or complex integrations. This makes it an ideal alternative to traditional analytics tools such as Google Analytics for privacy-conscious site owners and professionals managing multiple WordPress installations.HDAnalytics is the latest addition to the HDPlugins ecosystem, a growing suite of premium WordPress plugins developed and maintained by Harmonic Design. Each plugin emphasizes long-term stability, thoughtful UX, and responsive support.HDAnalytics is available now for purchase at hdplugins.com, with immediate access to updates and support.

