Harmonic Design launches HDInvoice for WordPress

HDInvoice is a new premium WordPress Invoicing Plugin

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Harmonic Design, a web design and development agency specializing in WordPress and eCommerce, has officially launched HDInvoice on the HDPlugins platform. After more than a decade of building sites and plugins for the open source WordPress ecosystem, HDInvoice has been launched as a simple and intuitive way to create invoices directly from your site, and get paid online.

The biggest differentiator is the outstanding dedication to support, with the popular (and free!) HD Quiz plugin having over 1500 support threads, across the WordPress.org support forum, and HDPlugin’s public support forum. “Our support services are error-free, guaranteed“.

HDInvoice is compatible with several payment gateways such as Stripe, PayPal, Square, Google Wallet, and Apple Pay, and can also handle recurring invoices with grace.

Joining other popular plugins such as the HD Quiz Styler and Save Results Pro addons, HDInvoice is sure to be a rousing success.

Learn more at HDPlugins.com

Dylan Forde
Harmonic Design
info@harmonicdesign.ca
