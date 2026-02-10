MBS Community Investment Fund, LLC Receives Official CDFI Certification from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s CDFI Fund.

The mission of the CIF is to raise and provide affordable financing and technical support to community builders and redevelopers in low-income communities, supporting them to transform neighborhoods” — Vincent Bennett, CEO, McCormack Baron Companies

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MBS Community Investment Fund, LLC (CIF) is pleased to announce that it has officially received certification as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s CDFI Fund. This marks a significant milestone in the organization’s mission to expand access to capital and support community development efforts.The mission of the CIF is to raise and provide affordable financing and technical support to community builders and redevelopers in low-income communities, supporting them to transform neighborhoods, said Vincent Bennett, CEO, McCormack Baron Companies.CDFI certification recognizes financial institutions that are dedicated to delivering responsible, affordable financial products and services to underserved communities. This designation positions the CIF to further strengthen its impact, pursue additional funding opportunities, and deepen its commitment to economic inclusion.“We are honored to receive CDFI certification and grateful for the opportunity to advance our work in communities that need it most,” added Nicole Blumner, SVP and CIF Director. “This designation reinforces our commitment to equitable investment, responsible development, and long-term community impact.”

