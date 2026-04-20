MBS Urban Initiatives Deploys $575 Million to Drive Equitable Community Development Nationwide

Investments support job creation, education, and essential services in underserved communities

Our work has consistently shown that housing alone is not enough to transform communities.” — Vincent R. Bennett, President & CEO of McCormack Baron Salazar

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MBS Urban Initiatives CDE (“MBS UI”), the Community Development Entity affiliate of McCormack Baron Salazar , Inc. (“MBS”), is advancing its mission to drive equitable community development by deploying New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) investments in underserved communities nationwide.In 2025 alone, MBS UI deployed $60 million in investments.. These investments are part of a broader $575 million commitment begun in 2006 to projects that deliver measurable impact in communities that have historically experienced disinvestment.For more than 50 years, MBS has partnered with historically disinvested urban neighborhoods to plan and redevelop communities in ways that prioritize the well-being of both current and future residents. Central to this work is a proven strategy: developing high-quality, affordable housing as a foundation for broader community stability and growth.Building on this legacy, MBS UI was established to expand the impact of these efforts by addressing critical gaps that extend beyond housing. Through the strategic deployment of NMTC allocations since 2006, MBS UI invests in projects that support workforce development, educational opportunities, and essential services for children and families.“Our work has consistently shown that housing alone is not enough to transform communities,” said Vincent R. Bennett, President & CEO. “By leveraging New Markets Tax Credits, MBS Urban Initiatives is able to target investments in areas identified through community engagement and evidence-based research—ensuring resources are directed where they can have the greatest impact.”MBS UI’s 2025 investments are producing tangible outcomes across the country, including the creation of 425 new quality jobs that strengthen economic stability for families. These efforts are also expanding access to opportunity, with 1,150 children and adults served through educational programs that support learning and workforce pathways. In addition, supported projects are helping address critical community needs, including the distribution of 36 million pounds of food annually to combat food insecurity.MBS UI’s approach focuses on catalytic investments in key sectors that influence long-term economic mobility. By aligning capital with community-identified priorities, these efforts help improve outcomes for workers, strengthen family stability, and create more resilient neighborhoods.Over 20 years, this has led to the creation of over 16,500 jobs, more than 6,700 educational slots and increased access to healthy foods for over 815,000 people, among many other positive impacts.Through this integrated model—combining housing development expertise with strategic financial tools—MBS and MBS UI continue to drive meaningful, measurable change in communities that have faced decades of underinvestment.

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