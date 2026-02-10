Stratus® Acquires Kestrel Engineering Group, Extending Geographic Reach and Industrial Engineering Depth

Stratus® acquired Kestrel Engineering Group, expanding further into the Northwest and Upper Midwest, boosting industrial process facilities engineering depth.

Kestrel’s industrial and process engineering expertise meaningfully strengthens our platform and accelerates our growth across two key regions.” — Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Team, LLC (“Stratus” or “the Company”), an integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kestrel Engineering Group (Kestrel), an industrial process facilities engineering and design firm with six offices across the Northwest and Upper Midwest.The acquisition advances Stratus’ ongoing geographic growth, extending its footprint further into the Northwest and Upper Midwest. For clients of both firms, it combines teams and capabilities across disciplines, enhancing industrial process facilities engineering depth and extending integrated support throughout the full project lifecycle.Kestrel provides multi-discipline engineering and project delivery services, including process, civil/structural, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation/controls engineering. With offices in Vancouver, Bellingham, and Spokane, Washington; Billings, Montana; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Mendota Heights (Minneapolis/St. Paul area), Minnesota, the firm serves clients in the energy, oil and gas, metals, and chemicals industries, specializing in retrofit and industrial facility engineering.“Kestrel’s industrial and process engineering expertise meaningfully strengthens our platform and accelerates our growth across two key regions. Their collaborative approach and strong reputation are well aligned with Stratus’ culture,” said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus.“We are confident that adding Kestrel’s specialized industrial expertise enhances Stratus’ ability to deliver comprehensive solutions across multiple disciplines,” said Mike Burke, Chairman of Stratus’ Board of Directors and former Chairman and CEO of AECOM. “In my view, this combination positions us to provide even greater value to clients nationwide and further solidifies Stratus as a growing leader in the industry.”“This partnership allows us to combine Kestrel’s industrial expertise with Stratus’ collaborative approach to design and delivery,” said John Clairmont, President of Kestrel. “Together, we can take on larger, more complex projects while maintaining the hands-on service and integrity our clients expect.”About StratusStratusis an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Consistently ranking among the Top 500 Design Firms in Engineering News-Record, the firm offers a deep bench of industry experts through a highly collaborative approach, delivering innovative solutions across the full project lifecycle. Operating coast to coast, Stratus serves clients nationwide while maintaining a strategic commitment to supporting high-growth economies and building vibrant communities that foster the professional growth of its team. Serving public- and private-sector clients, the firm is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality service, wherever projects take shape. For more information, visit www.stratusteam.com About Kestrel Engineering GroupKestrel Engineering Group, a Stratus Team company, provides multi-disciplinary engineering and consulting for industrial process facilities, with specialized expertise in retrofit projects, procurement support, and construction-phase services. Kestrel is known for delivering practical, execution-focused solutions that help clients improve performance, modernize assets, and keep critical facilities operating efficiently. For more information, visit https://www.kestrelenggroup.com/

