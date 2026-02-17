UPHOME Launches Operational Continuity Program for Smart Home Developments

Is Your Smart Building Project at Risk? UPHOME Offers Seamless Functional Restoration. Complete functional restoration and long-term reliability for residential developments. UPHOME continues to set the standard for the next generation of intelligent, connected communities. UPHOME offers builders and developers a comprehensive, "future-proof" suite of smart home functions. UPHOME prides itself on being a high-reliability partner that ensures project continuity and long-term support.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPHOME, a provider of integrated smart living technology, today announced the launch of its Operational Continuity Program. The initiative is designed to provide developers and builders with a stable transition pathway for smart home infrastructure, ensuring residential projects remain on schedule and fully supported.

As the residential technology sector evolves, UPHOME’s new program addresses the need for long-term technical viability in multi-residential buildings. The Operational Continuity Program provides the necessary infrastructure to maintain smart home functionality and complete installations that require technical oversight.

“Developers require reliable partners to ensure the long-term functionality of building technology,” said Máté Görgényi. “Our objective with this program is to provide the technical capacity and service-oriented architecture necessary to keep residential projects moving forward with confidence.”

* Program Capabilities and Technical Scope:

The Operational Continuity Program focuses on three core areas to support residential developments:

* Hardware Compatibility Audits:

Engineering teams assess existing site infrastructure to determine integration capabilities within the UPHOME ecosystem, aiming to maximize the utility of existing hardware.

* Feature Restoration and Integration:

The program is engineered to deliver a comprehensive suite of smart features, including security, climate automation, and lighting control, as originally specified for the development.

* On-Site Transition Management:

Dedicated technical teams provide direct support at construction sites to manage the migration and commissioning process.

UPHOME’s platform utilizes an open-service architecture designed to mitigate risks associated with proprietary systems. This approach ensures that building systems remain functional and supported through standardized protocols.

Builders and developers seeking an assessment of their current project status can contact UPHOME for a consultation regarding the transition and support process.

About UPHOME Smart Living +

UPHOME is a provider of smart living ecosystems for residential developments, connecting technology, people, and property. Based in the Greater Toronto Area, UPHOME offers a suite of smart home functions including security, climate automation, and resident management software. The company focuses on operational stability and technical support for the residential construction industry.

