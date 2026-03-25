Evermore Private Wealth Launches Independent Wealth Management Firm in Burlington

Evermore Private Wealth, an independent wealth management firm based in Burlington, Ontario. Todd Langley, Wealth Advisor at Evermore Private Wealth Steve Williams, Founder at Evermore Private Wealth. Wellington-Altus, backing Evermore Private Wealth, is the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada.

Evermore Private Wealth opens in Burlington, Ontario, offering independent financial planning and unbiased asset management for high-net-worth clients.

Our mission is to empower individuals and families to make informed decisions to preserve and grow their wealth across generations, free from the constraints of proprietary bank products.” — Steve Williams

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evermore Private Wealth, a boutique wealth management advisory firm, announces the launch of its new office in Burlington, Ontario. Operating under the umbrella of Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, one of Canada's top-rated independent investment dealers, Evermore Private Wealth offers unbiased financial advisory services tailored for high-net-worth families, business owners, and retirees. The new office is located at 3455 North Service Rd., Suite 300.

Founded by Steve Williams, CIM®, PFP®, alongside Wealth Advisor Todd Langley, CFP®, the firm brings over five decades of combined experience in the financial services industry. Evermore Private Wealth focuses on empowering clients to make informed decisions that preserve and grow wealth for current and future generations.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, including holistic financial planning, thoughtful asset management, and traditional brokerage. Unlike the traditional Canadian banking model, which often emphasizes proprietary products, Evermore Private Wealth operates independently. This structure allows the advisory team to offer conflict-free advice and access to a broader universe of investment options, including specialized third-party managers, alternative investments, and private equity.

By maintaining a low client-to-advisor ratio, Evermore Private Wealth functions similarly to a family office. The team actively collaborates with clients' accountants and legal professionals to manage intergenerational wealth transfers, estate planning, tax-minimization strategies, and risk management.

The firm's holistic approach is designed to address complex financial situations. For business owners and incorporated professionals, the team integrates corporate tax strategies, holding companies, and business succession planning. For pre-retirees and retirees entering the decumulation phase, the focus shifts to tax-optimized drawdown strategies and reliable income streams to ensure long-term financial stability.

About Evermore Private Wealth:

Evermore Private Wealth is an independent, boutique financial advisory practice in Burlington, Ontario. Backed by Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, the firm provides comprehensive wealth management, evidence-based asset management, and holistic financial planning for high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners.

About Wellington-Altus Private Wealth:

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth is one of Canada's fastest-growing independent wealth management firms, known for providing top-tier advisors and their clients with open-architecture investment platforms, institutional-grade security, and advanced technology. *Wellington-Altus has been ranked the top-rated investment dealer in Canada in the Investment Executive Brokerage Report Card for six consecutive years, from 2020 through 2025. The rankings are released annually in June.

How does Wellington-Altus stand out in the Canadian wealth management landscape?

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