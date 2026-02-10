Top Virginia Waters for Trophy Largemouth Bass in 2025

By Alex McCrickard/DWR

The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is tasked with managing freshwater fisheries across the state of Virginia using best available science. Our biologists utilize a variety of fisheries methodology to collect information on the health of our fisheries. Data derived from scientific fisheries methodology is known as fishery-independent data and is key to managing our fisheries for the best interest of the public. Examples of fishery-independent surveys include electrofishing, gill netting, and trap netting surveys that our biologists implement to manage these public resources. Additionally, angler-derived data or fishery-dependent data is data that is collected from recreational and or commercial sources. Fishery-dependent data can also play a supplemental role in the management of our freshwater fisheries.

The Online Virginia Angler Recognition Program (OVARP) is one unique source of fisheries-dependent data that our agency collects annually. OVARP is a voluntary program where anglers can be recognized for the catch of trophy sized freshwater fish. Different minimum lengths and weights are required to reach trophy “citation” size for the 30 different species in the program. Of particular interest to Virginia anglers are the numbers of citation largemouth bass that are caught annually from public waterbodies throughout the state.

Largemouth bass must be a minimum of 22″ to be a length citation and 8 lbs to be a weight citation. You can receive a citation for either length, weight, or both. Regardless, we are talking about exceptionally big largemouth bass here! Below are the top five waterbodies by total numbers of largemouth bass citations from 2025. It should be noted that this is a voluntary program based on the honor system. Not every citation caught in Virginia is entered into the program and the below ranking is simply a reflection of the data collected from the past year within the OVARP.

1) Smith Mountain Lake might be best known for its trophy striped bass fishery, but anglers searching for trophy largemouth bass should not overlook this top destination. Smith Mountain Lake ranked as the #1 waterbody for citation largemouth bass, with 14 trophy fish being caught and entered into OVARP in 2025. This scenic impoundment is large, at 20,600 acres, and located in Bedford and Franklin counties. Smith Mountain Lake provides deeper water habitat in addition to rock shoals, submerged brush piles, fallen trees, DWR habitat structures, coves, and numerous big points. Boat docks are the most popular target for bass anglers in the spring from pre-spawn through post-spawn—just remember to be courteous to dock owners. Smith Mountain is one of the large impoundments involved in DWR’s F1 largemouth bass program, which is aimed at enhancing the quality of largemouth bass fisheries in Virginia. “DWR electrofishing catch rates for largemouth bass eight inches and larger in 2025 were the highest catch rates ever recorded since the current sampling protocol was established in 2000,” said Dan Wilson, DWR Fisheries Biologist. “Additionally, the catch rates of larger bass had been increasing for 15 years, reaching the highest levels in 2018 and has remained stable through 2025.”

2) Lake Burton is a 76-acre impoundment located in Pittsylvania County. This small impoundment is owned and managed by DWR and has been around since 1950. In 2025, a total of nine citation largemouth bass were caught and entered into the OVARP from Lake Burton, giving it the #2 ranking for top waterbodies by largemouth bass citation numbers. While this smaller lake does produce some quality sized largemouth bass, getting them to eat can be a challenge due to the abundant forage base consisting of gizzard shad and small bluegill. “Lake Burton is regulated with a ‘trophy’ largemouth bass regulation, which prohibits the harvesting or even retaining any size largemouth bass,” said Wilson.

3) Chickahominy River ranked #3 with eight citation largemouth bass entered in 2025 through the OVARP. The tidal Chickahominy is the best section for trophy largemouth bass. Anglers can have success from the spillway below Walkers Dam at Chickahominy Lake all the way to its confluence with the James. The river meanders and habitat varies from lily pad fields to dock shorelines to bald cypress trees and stump fields. “The Chickahominy River continues to support a high quality bass fishery,” said Scott Herrman, DWR Fisheries Biologist. “The 2025 fall electrofishing survey encountered high catch rates of bass in many of the tributary sites. Higher concentrations of trophy-sized fish bass adjusted to the salinity wedge by migrating higher up into the creeks. Anglers are reminded that during drought periods to adjust their fishing tactics to find bass in areas away from normal locations typically targeted.”

4) Coming in at #4 on the ranking, Briery Creek Lake is located within DWR’s Briery Creek Wildlife Management Area in Prince Edward County. This 845-acre lake has long been popular amongst anglers targeting trophy largemouth bass and seven citations were caught here in 2025. Regulations on Briery Creek help to support this trophy fishery with a protective slot of 16-24 inches. Bag limits are still five fish per day, but only one can be above 24 inches. Springtime is the best time of year to chase trophy largemouth bass on Briery Creek. “Even though Briery Creek may be a shadow of its former self, which challenged the largemouth bass state record in the early 2000s, the lake continues to turn out trophy-size fish at a respectable rate relative to other lakes around the Commonwealth,” said Hunter Hatcher, DWR Fisheries Biologist. “Briery offers anglers a challenge with abundant standing timber that makes every inch of the lake look fishy. For best success take note of forage activity and target creek channels and other areas with distinct depth changes.”

John Gaylord III with a 9 lb 6 oz citation largemouth bass he caught out of Smith Mountain Lake on February 25, 2025.

5) Chickahominy Lake ranked #5 with five citation largemouth bass entered in 2025 through the OVARP. Chickahominy Lake is a 1,230-acre water supply reservoir located along the New Kent-Charles City county line. Chickahominy Lake provides spectacular scenery, with an abundance of bald cypress trees and freshwater marshes. The water here has a tannic stain due to the organic inputs from the many cypress trees. The upper part of the lake gets swampy, as the Chickahominy River splits and braids into the lake. “The 2025 Chickahominy Lake survey benefitted from a prime sampling time of early April,” said Herrmann. “This pre-spawn period found a higher than usual accumulation of citation bass holding near downed timber in close proximity to the main river channel. Anglers should continue to expect solid action from bass in 2026 with the best action for trophies being in March and April.”