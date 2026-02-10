NY Joins WHO Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Department of Health has officially joined the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), strengthening the state’s role in global public health preparedness and response.

“New York has always led in public health and safety and now we’re doing our part to protect lives while the federal government puts Americans’ health at risk,” Governor Hochul said. “By joining GOARN, we’re sharing our expertise, laboratories and highly skilled workforce to detect and respond to outbreaks worldwide while helping prevent global health threats from reaching New York State and the United States. Protecting New Yorkers means protecting communities everywhere — I’ll always stand up for the health and safety of our state and country.”

In January, the Trump Administration withdrew the United States from WHO, compromising the country’s global health safety and preparedness to respond to future pandemics.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Joining GOARN shows New York’s commitment to fast, coordinated responses to public health threats. Through this partnership, we will share our expertise, provide laboratory support, strengthen infection control and help manage public health emergencies worldwide.”

GOARN, coordinated by the World Health Organization, is a global network of over 300 technical institutions and networks that provide rapid outbreak detection, verification, and response. It supports countries with technical expertise, laboratory capacity and operational coordination to mitigate public health threats.

The New York State Health Department, established in 1901, is one of the nation’s oldest and largest state health departments, overseeing disease surveillance, emergency preparedness, environmental health, maternal and child health, chronic disease prevention and regulation of healthcare facilities. Its Wadsworth Center provides advanced diagnostic testing, genomic sequencing, antimicrobial resistance monitoring and reference services that will now support GOARN operations internationally.

The partnership will enable the Department to provide technical assistance, support capacity-building initiatives, strengthen risk communication efforts, and coordinate with international public health partners.

This partnership would also provide New York State with earlier access to global outbreak intelligence, enhance workforce expertise through real-world response experience, strengthen laboratory and surveillance capabilities, and improve preparedness for emerging and re-emerging public health threats, further protecting the health of New Yorkers.

Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York has remained steadfast in protecting the health of New Yorkers amid significant federal changes.

In September 2025, Governor Hochul signed an executive order to ensure all New Yorkers have access to the updated 2025–26 COVID-19 vaccine.

In October 2025, Governor Hochul joined the Governors Public Health Alliance, a nonpartisan coalition created to safeguard public health nationwide. Through this alliance, New York contributes to a coordinated, cross-state hub connecting governors, public health leaders and the global health community.

In January 2026, the Department, alongside the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, endorsed the 2026 childhood and adolescent immunization schedule recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. This evidence-based schedule protects against 18 preventable diseases, including RSV, hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, influenza and meningococcal disease.